ZANU PF too Strong for SADC: Mzembi

by Desmond Nleya

ZANU PF has proved to be too strong for SADC, the former Minister of Tourism Dr Walter Mzembi has admitted.Speaking on his X handle last night, Dr Mzembi said the Liberation movements in the region seem to have won the day and there is little hope left for the opposition amid their electoral griviences on the just country ended elections."ZANUPF is too strong for the Region and its abrasive gun boat Zanufication diplomacy has seen even seemingly bigger brothers turning into its " errand boys " twisted by anti sanctions solidarity", wrote Mzembi.He added that the SADC report on Zimbabwe elections was now stale and having the President of Zambia chairing deputy Presidents of other organs of Troika indicated the lack of interests from the region." A deputation of representation by President of Namibia @hagegeingob and@SuluhuSamia of Tanzania completing the Troika chaired by @Hichilemaof Zambia is not good sign for those reading too much into an anticipated SADC solution. @HHichilema chairing Vice Presidents and officials means a downgrade of Zimbabwe Polls issue to a routine report. Liberation Parties solidarity may have won the day in the charm offensive led by @edmnangagwa himself in New York", added Mzembi.The opposition parties had hoped that the SADC report was their only arsenal to solve the election griviences but it all remains a dream in the pipe.Below is a full statement from Dr Walter Mzembi:Dr Walter Mzembi @waltermzembiHere is my interpretation of yesterday ' s @SADC_News Troika Meeting not based on the minutes but based on an analysis of the current " atmospherics " obtaining inside the SADC troika club . 1. A deputation of representation by President of Namibia @hagegeingob and @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania completing the Troika chaired by @Hichilemaof Zambia is not good sign for those reading too much into an anticipated SADC solution.2. @HHichilema chairing Vice Presidents and officials means a downgrade of Zimbabwe Polls issue to a routine report . 3. Liberation Parties solidarity may have won the day in the charm offensive led by@edmnangagwa himself in New York . There was definitely a pushback in the bilaterals at @UN GA . Picture Mnangagwa paying a courtesy call on Namibia President , at his Hotel Room . Clearly the stakes were high for the mountain to visit Mohammed .4. The strategy of buying time until the Zimbabwe Polls dispute issue is stale and overtaken by events may in the end prevail if there is no fresh impetus from the people.5. It will be assisted by a business as usual approach and a defacto sense of deja vu as Parliament and Government gets down to five year business . By the time Zimbabwe assumes Chairmanship of SADC the Polls issue may be history6. The only issue which may keep reminding people of disputed elections will be a non performing economy. If Zanu PF Government gets it right by extension it will get the Government performance legitimacy . So Mnangagwa simply has to make the economy economy work .7. Zimbabweans cannot subcontract their disputes to SADC which from history is a flat tyre unless there is renewed pressure from the people . A very unlikely prospect . 8. Whilst Zimbabweans suffer from perpetual struggle fatigue so do those seeking to help , they simply back off if abused unless encouraged by the energy of Zimbabweans themselves to have their issues resolved, 2008 being manifest .9. @ZANUPF_Official is too strong for the Region and its abrasive gun boat Zanufication diplomacy has seen even seemingly bigger brothers turning into its " errand boys " twisted by anti sanctions solidarity .10. At the core of this strategy is a siege mentality presented to liberation movements that they face a collective and class existential threat from neoliberals and counter revolutionaries . The paradox is contemporary generations actually want to liberate themselves from the entitlement of yesteryear liberators and old Revolutions that have lost their way . Unfortunately for the young it is a tough fight against a club of incumbents whose parties are highly conflated with the State and it will take more than just zeal and courage but serious resources to undo this repression of black by black . It will take a new nationalist construct which these old Revolutionaries cannot conveniently smear as imperialist or neocolonial agents agendas . It is time to conceive home made solutions that cannot be faulted but identify with a people so in dire need of relief from the shackles of these old self serving liberators. Goodnight madhodha sibili'.