Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Amnesty International issues a scathing evaluation of Mnangagwa's first term,

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 19:36hrs | Views
Amnesty International has issued a scathing evaluation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's initial term, characterizing it as a period marked by a severe crackdown on human rights and a failure to escape the oppressive legacy of Robert Mugabe's rule.

Khanyo Farisè, the Deputy Director for Southern Africa at Amnesty International, expressed that the government missed an opportunity to rectify past injustices and instead continued to act with impunity.

"The Mnangagwa administration has squandered a historic chance to address historical wrongs and, instead, has escalated efforts to suppress human rights," stated Farisè.

Farisè emphasized that the cycle of violence would persist until there was a genuine commitment to upholding human rights and ending impunity. To prevent a repetition of history, the Zimbabwean government must sincerely address past injustices.

Criticism has been directed at the government for stifling dissenting voices, particularly in the aftermath of a disputed election. Numerous opposition members have been detained on what they deem to be baseless charges. Controversial legislative measures passed in parliament have been employed to arrest opposition politicians and government critics.

Farisè also noted that the government has become adept at using legislation to silence dissenting opinions, taking cues from Mugabe's era.

"The Mnangagwa administration continues to exploit legal avenues to suppress human rights and silence anyone who expresses dissenting views. The recently passed amendments to the Criminal Code, once enacted into law, will inevitably deter potential dissenters, especially given the severe penalties it carries," Farisè concluded.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

10 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1246 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 395 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 125 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days