Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

News / National

by Staff reporter

A female army recruit tragically lost her life instantly, while 15 others sustained injuries when a motorist collided with them during their morning drills along Llewellyn Road in Bulawayo on Tuesday.Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, verified the incident and indicated that the name of the deceased would be disclosed in the near future.He stated, "I can confirm that we have received a report of a fatal traffic accident that occurred at approximately 5 am on Tuesday. A Toyota Hilux vehicle, travelling southward while attempting to cross a railway line, struck one army recruit who died immediately on the scene. Fifteen others, who were engaged in their morning exercise, were injured in this unfortunate incident. We will release the name of the deceased tomorrow."Nyathi also mentioned that several of the injured soldiers received medical attention at Mpilo and United Bulawayo hospitals.