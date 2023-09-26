Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean pensioner charged with wife's murder in Wales car fire

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
An 80-year-old pensioner from Zimbabwe has been accused of murdering his 77-year-old wife following a car fire incident in Swansea, Wales.

Helen Clarke tragically lost her life due to her injuries on September 24, just two days after the horrifying car fire.

Prosecutors suspect that her husband, David Clarke, intentionally set fire to the vehicle, despite suffering burns himself during the incident. Both David and Helen had previously lived in Zimbabwe until 2017.

David appeared in Swansea Crown Court on September 26, facing charges of murder. During the court appearance via video link, David, who displayed burns on his forehead, only confirmed his name. The court was informed that he would not enter a plea until a psychiatric evaluation had been conducted.

David Clarke, with curly grey hair and dressed in a grey prison-issue top, was remanded in custody.

In a tribute to Helen, who resided in Langland, Swansea, her family expressed their desire to ensure that "responsible parties are of sound mind and held accountable."

Prosecutor Carina Hughes mentioned that the defense was in the process of obtaining medical reports before proceeding with the case.

The incident occurred when police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a burning Honda Jazz vehicle found on the side of the road at approximately 8:20 AM on September 22. Both David and Helen were transported to the hospital with burns, and tragically, Helen passed away two days later.

Although investigators believe David deliberately started the fire, no motive has been disclosed thus far.

Friends of the couple who had known them from Harare described David as a devout Catholic. According to one friend, "David was very active in the Nazareth House Roman Catholic Church in Harare." Another friend recalled his work as a journeyman, specializing in repairing leaky roofs and installing gutters. However, some also noted concerns about his business practices, with one saying, "He had a business doing gutters and quoted ridiculous amounts of money. I hesitate to say he was ripping off people."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

WATCH: Mayor David Coltart Takes the Lead in Transforming Bulawayo with 'Big Spring Clean Up'

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bar lady pulls boyfriend's manhood

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

SADC Troika fails to produce Summit minutes as is per the usual norm?

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Plumtree rapes two goats, one dies

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Madzibaba sodomizes boy (12) at church shrine

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

FlySafair lands in Harare

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimstat director general suspended from duty

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul postponed indefinitely

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Govt intervenes on Harare water crisis

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe Treasury has not exempted state enterprises from procurement rules

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Stanley Gama appointed Harare City Council's head of corporate communications

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Will Chamisa's MPs boycott Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address again?

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Fraud-accused Zimstat boss granted US$200 bail

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZB Bank heist suspects to be reimbursed forfeited US$234,000

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police boss assaulted and disarmed outside Harare bar

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gono suffers court setback

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

South Africa Parliament imposes sanctions on Floyd Shivambu

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views

TEARS FROM PRISON: Job Sikhala exposes 'alleged' CCC betrayal

13 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe - Dubbed 'the World's Next Lithium Valley' - to Speak at Critical Minerals Africa 2023

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Trust Fidelis Nyathi dies

13 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zimbabwe gold mine death toll expected to rise to 13, Chiwenga says

15 hrs ago | 768 Views

Nigerian president hikes wages to avert looming strike

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Somaliland Economic Forum 2023: A gateway to sustainable Investment

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Mnangagwa will be dragged to an election rerun kicking and screaming'

16 hrs ago | 3754 Views

Zimbabwean loan shark jailed in the UK

16 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zanu-PF bullying rejected

16 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Chamisa's CCC has no capacity to form a government, says Zanu-PF critic

17 hrs ago | 1129 Views

WATCH: Strange prophecy from Pastor Ian Ndlovu

17 hrs ago | 2074 Views

An open letter to Chamisa and the CCC

18 hrs ago | 989 Views

Legalizing looting shows Zimbabwe is led by dunderheads!

18 hrs ago | 397 Views

'GNU is not a local herb: excluding Zanu PF would bring spectre of instability.' So hangs the sword of Damocles!

18 hrs ago | 302 Views

How organisation can prevent cyber attacks

18 hrs ago | 136 Views

Please tell Mnangagwa our meat is rotting!

18 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Mnangagwa after my farm,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zimbabwe's clergy shirk charges of complicity in plunder

19 hrs ago | 228 Views

Masiyiwa's wife committing millions to supporting underprivileged people

19 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwean nanny 'was not fired for having a glass of wine with Boris Johnson'

19 hrs ago | 832 Views

U.S. falling behind China in Africa's lithium industry?

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa planning to resume talks on restructuring $14 billion of unpaid debt

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up efforts to eliminate malaria

19 hrs ago | 47 Views

Stakeholders brainstorm over Bulawayo industry revival

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's son calls for urgent finance mobilisation

19 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimra confiscates 80 000 smuggled phones

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimra under attack over poor service

19 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe govt aims to increase skills levels

19 hrs ago | 211 Views

Child marriage victim succumbs to labour complications

19 hrs ago | 206 Views

Bulawayo's first female ambulance driver retires after 35 years

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

British academic recruited Nevers Mumba for regime change mission

19 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days