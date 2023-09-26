Zimbabwean pensioner charged with wife's murder in Wales car fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

An 80-year-old pensioner from Zimbabwe has been accused of murdering his 77-year-old wife following a car fire incident in Swansea, Wales.Helen Clarke tragically lost her life due to her injuries on September 24, just two days after the horrifying car fire.Prosecutors suspect that her husband, David Clarke, intentionally set fire to the vehicle, despite suffering burns himself during the incident. Both David and Helen had previously lived in Zimbabwe until 2017.David appeared in Swansea Crown Court on September 26, facing charges of murder. During the court appearance via video link, David, who displayed burns on his forehead, only confirmed his name. The court was informed that he would not enter a plea until a psychiatric evaluation had been conducted.David Clarke, with curly grey hair and dressed in a grey prison-issue top, was remanded in custody.In a tribute to Helen, who resided in Langland, Swansea, her family expressed their desire to ensure that "responsible parties are of sound mind and held accountable."Prosecutor Carina Hughes mentioned that the defense was in the process of obtaining medical reports before proceeding with the case.The incident occurred when police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a burning Honda Jazz vehicle found on the side of the road at approximately 8:20 AM on September 22. Both David and Helen were transported to the hospital with burns, and tragically, Helen passed away two days later.Although investigators believe David deliberately started the fire, no motive has been disclosed thus far.Friends of the couple who had known them from Harare described David as a devout Catholic. According to one friend, "David was very active in the Nazareth House Roman Catholic Church in Harare." Another friend recalled his work as a journeyman, specializing in repairing leaky roofs and installing gutters. However, some also noted concerns about his business practices, with one saying, "He had a business doing gutters and quoted ridiculous amounts of money. I hesitate to say he was ripping off people."