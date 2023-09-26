Police boss assaulted and disarmed outside Harare bar

News / National

by Staff reporter

The head of the homicide division in Harare's police department was assaulted and disarmed by patrons as he left a nightclub early on Saturday, according to witnesses.Detective Inspector Alexander Jachi became involved in a confrontation in the nightclub's parking lot after it closed around 2 AM. During the altercation, Jachi fired his weapon, injuring one of the attackers in the leg.Three individuals are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation into the incident.The dispute began when Jachi, standing beside his beige Toyota Fortuner, refused to allow a group of patrons to pass between his vehicle and another one. Verbal exchanges occurred, leading Jachi to draw his pistol and fire shots into the air before ultimately shooting one of the men. The group retaliated by attacking Jachi with bottles and bricks, ultimately disarming him.Jachi was quickly taken to a local hospital, and as of Monday, his condition was reported to be stable by national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.On Sunday night, anti-riot police reportedly descended on the Jongwe Corner nightclub in Hatfield, beating up patrons, as per witness accounts.Nyathi stated, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police investigations team was on a follow-up of suspects after the attack on Detective Chief Inspector Jachi. If there is anyone who was attacked or assaulted by police officers, the concerned persons are free to report for investigations to be conducted."