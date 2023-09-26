News / National
WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions
Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga says they have not exempted nearly two dozen state companies in which the Mutapa Sovereign Wealth Fund holds shares from public procurement procedures. He maintains that only the Fund exempted for speed and efficiency.
