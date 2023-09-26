WATCH: George Guvamatanga sets the record straight on Mutapa fund exemptions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga says they have not exempted nearly two dozen state companies in which the Mutapa Sovereign Wealth Fund holds shares from public procurement procedures. He maintains that only the Fund exempted for speed and efficiency.