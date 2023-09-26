News / National
Stanley Gama appointed Harare City Council's head of corporate communications
6 hrs ago | Views
Former Daily News Editor Stanley Gama has been appointed Harare City Council's new corporate communications head.
The prominent Journalist was appointed after recent interviews in which he came tops.
He joins the capital city which has a new mayor Ian Makone after recent general elections.
Source - online