Govt intervenes on Harare water crisis

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The government says it is immediately purchasing a month's supply of water treatment chemicals to relieve Harare City Council which has been ‘failing' to secure supplies owing to cash flow challenges.

Harare has been facing immense water challenges with some suburbs going for months without precious liquid, a development that has forced residents to use unsafe sources for survival.

In a media briefing Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka said the available raw water in dams can supply the city for a period of 26.3 months only.

Masuka said the government is going to improve the current treated water production capacity to 520 megalitres. He said the government is set to drill more boreholes in a bid to curb the crisis.

More to follow....

Source - newsday

