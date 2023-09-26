Memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul postponed indefinitely

News / National

by Staff reporter

The memorial service of Zimbabwean-based Indian mining mogul Harpal Randhawa and his son Amer who died with four colleagues on Friday in a plane crash on their way from Harare to Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane, 450km southwest of the capital Harare, has been postponed indefinitely.This is meant to allow formal processes to be completed before the memorial and burial.A new date will be advised.Harpal had vast gold, diamonds and coal mining interests in Zimbabwe.Randhawa and his son died in a small RioZim plane which was on its way from Harare to Murowa Diamonds (now RZM Murowa).This was not the first time a RioZim/Murowa small plane was involved in an accident.In February, a Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by RZM Murowa was force landed in a farm field about 16 kilometres away from Beatrice south of Harare.Randhawa, the founder of the US$4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings, had big stakes in RioZim and Murowa. RioZim is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.