FlySafair lands in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African low-cost airline FlySafair commenced flying to Harare from Johannesburg today as it spreads its wings into the region, while moving to fly to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe's premier tourism destination.The first batch of new routes were launched today between Johannesburg and Harare, and Johannesburg and Livingstone.The Harare-Johannesburg flight will be operated daily, with fares starting at least around R1000 (US$54).