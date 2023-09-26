Madzibaba sodomizes boy (12) at church shrine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a bizarre incident a 39-year-old Apostolic congregant has been arrested after he indecently assaulted a 12 year old boy at a church shrine in Guruve.Albi Karambakuwa of Magwenya village is currently assisting police with investigations.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."I can confirm that Karambakuwa is assisting police with investigations following a case of indecent assault which occurred over the weekend." Mundembe said.Allegations are that Kambarakuwa was among the Nyenyedzi yechinonwe congregants in Guruve who were having a three day prayer session.He joined the 12 year old victim who was sleeping in the blankets with his brother around 2 am on Sunday.While in the blankets he unlawfully had anal sex with the minor.Due to pain the minor shouted for help and church elders managed to effect citizen arrest on the suspect.The church elders surrendered the suspect to Guruve police while the boy was referred to Guruve hospital for a medical examination.The police warned church leaders to tighten their security to avoid such incidents.