Plumtree rapes two goats, one dies

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved gardener raped two she-goats in Plumtree and one of the raped goats died as a result of the act.Njabulo Moyo (43) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday on bestiality charges.He pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was slapped with US$200 fine.Failure to pay the fine by November 1,Moyo will spend a month in jail.Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere told the court that on October 1 around 3am the complainant heard his goats bleat and dogs barking continuously and got out of his house to check what was happening at his kraal.He found Moyo having sexual intercourse with his goat and asked what he was doing before chasing him away in a threatening manner.After three hours he went back to his kraal and found out that two of his goats were sexually abused and one of the goats had died.He advised neighbours who teamed up and tracked the spoor of Moyo.They located him and apprehended him before surrendering him to the police.