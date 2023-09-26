SADC Troika fails to produce Summit minutes as is per the usual norm?

News / National

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 2, 2023

Following the Southern African Development Community's (Sadc) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit's ministerial meeting, chaired by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema online no minutes of the scaled-down Summit have been released to the public, as is per the usual norm.The meeting was not attended by Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob and Tanzania's Samia Suluhu. Tanzania was represented by Vice-President Phillip Mpango and Namibia by Deputy President Nangolo Mbumba. DRC Defence minister Jean-Pierre Bemba also attended. Sadc executive secretary Elias Magosi and secretariat staff, including Elvado Santos and Barbara Lopi, who is head of communication and public relations, also participated in the meeting.A communiquè released after the meeting revealed that the Sadc EOM had presented its final report to Hichilema who was preparing to hand it over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.The unusual stance of not releasing the minutes has caught the eye of Professor Jonathan Moyo who said, "It is a matter of the public record that to this day, no minutes of the scaled-down Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit - which was not attended by Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob and Tanzania's Samia Suluhu - have been released to the public, as is per the usual norm."The fact that, to this day, there are no minutes of that "Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika" held on 27 September 2023 is as curious as it is revealing."Curious because it is unusual, and revealing because it shows that there was no substantive Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on 27 September 2023 to write home about. This is a story that has not been reported by the media. Instead, a falsehood has been peddled to the effect that there is a push for an Extraordinary Summit of the full Sadc based on Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit that never was."