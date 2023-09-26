Police in Zimbabwe hunt for 12 robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Harare yesterday said they were still looking for two gangs totalling 12 robbers who raided a company premises in Mbare and a school in Westlea last week before stealing nearly US$73 000, R4 500 cash and cellphones.The Mbare robbery occurred last Thursday night where seven robbers got away with over US$72 440 after attacking security guards manning the premises. In Westlea, five robbers got away with over US$420 and cellphones after attacking two security guards last Tuesday. There is no indication yet as to whether the two gangs are connected with overlap of members, although both gangs wore balaclavas and were armed with pistols.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.Police in Mbare were investigating the robbery at a company in Workington last Thursday at around 10pm. Seven male robbers wearing balaclavas, armed with six pistols and one unidentified rifle, attacked two security guards on duty, tied them with shoe laces and shoved them in a ZESA cabin."The suspects broke into one of the offices and stole US$1 150 and R4 500 from a drawer before breaking into a safe using a grinder and stole US$26 640.The robbers got into a second office where they broke open a safe and stole US$44 650 and a CCTV recorder.Police in Mabelreign were investigating the robbery of a school in Westlea last Tuesday at around 8.35pm where five robbers who were wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols attacked two security guards who were on duty and stole a Tecno cellphone, an Itel P38 cellphone and US$177 cash.The robbers tied the victims with shoe laces and proceeded to the caretaker's house where they attacked two more victims and stole a Huawei P20 cell phone, an Itel cellphone, US$200 cash and administration block keys.Police said the robbers force-marched the victims to a classroom block where they tied them with shoe laces.The robbers also attacked a victim who was at the main gate coming from a tuckshop and searched her, before stealing $50 cash and a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone and tied her with shoe laces.They then proceeded to the administration block where they ransacked the offices and blasted a safe using unknown explosives and stole some cash.