Mnangagwa to spell out Zimbabwe legislative agenda

Today, President Mnangagwa is scheduled to officiate the opening of the First Session of the 10th Parliament at the striking New Parliament Building located in Mt Hampden. During this event, the President will outline the legislative agenda for the upcoming session.The President will address a gathering of Members of Parliament, which includes both new legislators and those who retained their seats following the harmonized elections on August 23 and 24.In addition to the new Bills that President Mnangagwa will introduce in his address, Parliament is expected to address six Bills that originated from the previous Parliament, which was dissolved just before the elections. Five of these Bills lapsed due to the dissolution of Parliament and will need to be reintroduced. The remaining Bill was referred to Parliament after the President withheld his assent, requesting lawmakers to address his constitutional concerns.The five Bills that lapsed upon the dissolution of Parliament are the Insurance Bill, the Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill, the Medical Services Amendment Bill, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, and the Financial Adjustments Bill.The Private Voluntary Organization Amendment Bill is slated for reconsideration after the President returned it for Parliament to address his reservations.The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill faced delays due to an adverse report issued by Parliament's Legal Committee. This committee reviews all Bills and Statutory Instruments to ensure they align with the Constitution. In its report, chaired by Mudzi South MP Jonathan Samkange (Zanu-PF), the committee raised concerns about certain sections of the Bill related to mining title registration and conflict resolution between miners and farmers, which it believed might infringe upon the Constitution.The 10th Parliament was formed following the recent harmonized elections in which the ruling Zanu-PF secured a majority. Zanu-PF won 136 out of the 209 contested National Assembly seats, representing 64.76 percent of the vote, while the CCC secured 73 seats or 34.76 percent. A by-election has been scheduled for November 11 in the Gutu West Constituency, which could not hold an election due to the death of a candidate after the nomination process.In the presidential election, President Mnangagwa, representing Zanu-PF, garnered 52.6 percent of the vote with 2,350,711 votes, securing a second term. Mr. Nelson Chamisa of CCC received 44 percent of the vote with 1,967,343 votes. Eight other candidates, including one female candidate, Ms. Elisabeth Valerio, collectively received 4.4 percent of the vote.In the Senate, Zanu-PF secured 33 seats, while CCC obtained 27. Eighteen chiefs were also elected to the Senate, along with two representatives for the disabled. All parliamentarians, including Senators, were sworn in earlier this month at the New Parliament Building.