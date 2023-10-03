Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN is on the run after fatally stabbing his uncle during a drinking spree in Masvingo.In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Enock Mudzingwa (20) stabbed his uncle, also called Enock Mudzingwa (44), with a knife on the arm, chest and leg after an argument."The incident occurred on 29 September, 2023 at Mukuta Village, Chivi.Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect's arrest."Police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Enock Mudzingwa (20) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/09/23 at Mukuta Village, Chivi.""The suspect struck his uncle Enock Mudzingwa (44) with a knife on the arm, chest and leg after an argument during a beer drinking spree. The victim died on the spot. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement.