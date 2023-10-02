Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jeremy Clarkson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of Zimbabwe as filming for Amazon Prime's motoring show, The Grand Tour, concluded after a two-week stint in various locations across the country.Clarkson conveyed his genuine affection for Zimbabwe, stating, "I absolutely adored everything about the country, but perhaps not the potholes."During their return journey, Clarkson, along with his Grand Tour co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond, found themselves "stranded" in Botswana due to the cancellation of their British Airways flight. Despite the inconvenience, they appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their unexpected stay.Clarkson shared his appreciation on social media, writing, "My profound thanks to the people and government of Zimbabwe for helping to make a very special Grand Tour special, very special. We absolutely adored everything about your country. Apart from the potholes maybe."Their adventure took them on a road trip from the eastern part of Zimbabwe, covering over 1,200 kilometers through Harare and Bulawayo, ultimately reaching the breathtaking Victoria Falls on the north-western border with Zambia. They eventually left Zimbabwe for Zambia to catch their flight back to the United Kingdom.In a lighthearted tweet, May playfully announced, "BREAKING! Grand tour presenters MAROONED in Botswana wildlife paradise following cancellation of BA flight home. Updates to follow." When asked about Clarkson's activities during their unexpected delay, May humorously replied, "He's sitting opposite me and drinking rosé rofl. The situation is desperate."Clarkson shared a snapshot of a swimming pool at what appeared to be a remote safari lodge, captioning it with humor, "When BA delays a flight by 12 hours, do they not realize how much hardship they inflict on passengers? We are fighting to stay alive here."The release date for the Zimbabwe special on Amazon Prime has not been announced yet.