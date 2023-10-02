Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The inaugural class of the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1965 held a special place in the annals of aquatic sports history. It was a star-studded lineup featuring luminaries like Johnny Weissmuller, Dawn Fraser, Duke Kahanamoku, Robert Kiphuth, and Gertrude Ederle. Over the past five decades, ISHOF has continued to honor the legends of aquatic sports through its annual induction ceremony in Fort Lauderdale. This event not only recognizes individual excellence but also pays tribute to the sport's rich history and provides inspiration for the future, which is at the heart of all Halls of Fame.

On a Saturday night, ISHOF celebrated its 58th class at the Parker Playhouse, where attendees enthusiastically applauded and gave standing ovations. For the first time, ESPN+ broadcasted the event, allowing fans, family, and friends from around the world to join in the celebration.

Being inducted into a Hall of Fame is a monumental achievement, and ISHOF's class of 2023 is no exception. The 13 individuals recognized this year boast impressive career accomplishments. Among them, the five swimmers alone have accumulated a staggering 51 Olympic medals. This diverse class includes athletes from artistic swimming, Paralympics, diving, governance, and water polo, all of whom have achieved remarkable success. Trischa Zorn (Paralympics) and Natalia Ishchenko (artistic swimming) may be considered the best in history in their respective domains.

A standout moment of the evening was the induction of Michael Phelps, the iconic 28-time Olympic medalist, whose extraordinary talent pushed the boundaries of what was believed possible in swimming. Alongside Phelps, his coach Bob Bowman and swimmers Missy Franklin, Kosuke Kitajima, Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, and Cesar Cielo were also honored, collectively amassing an impressive 51 Olympic medals.

Kirsty Coventry's journey from Zimbabwe, not traditionally known for swimming, to becoming a seven-time Olympic medalist and the current Minister of Sport in her country, serves as an inspiring testament to the power of belief and hard work.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements and impact of these remarkable individuals, highlighting their dedication, skill, and determination. Their induction into the ISHOF acknowledges their outstanding contributions to the world of aquatics and their enduring legacy in the sport.

Michael Phelps, widely regarded as one of the greatest swimmers in history, not only achieved unparalleled success in his career but also inspired countless others to pursue their swimming dreams. His coach, Bob Bowman, played a pivotal role in shaping Phelps' career, guiding him to numerous victories and helping him become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Joining Phelps and Bowman in the Hall of Fame are swimmers Missy Franklin, Kosuke Kitajima, Kirsty Coventry, and Cesar Cielo. These athletes have left an indelible mark on the sport, captivating fans worldwide with their extraordinary performances and amassing a combined total of 51 Olympic medals. Their accomplishments stand as a testament to their unwavering dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent.

The International Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony is a prestigious event that recognizes the extraordinary achievements of individuals who have made a profound impact on the sport of swimming. The 2023 class of inductees has unquestionably left an enduring legacy in the history of aquatics, serving as an inspiration for future generations of swimmers to strive for greatness.

The night of September 30th has now become a part of swimming's storied history, with 13 new members joining the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Their stories will echo through time, finding a permanent place in the new ISHOF museum. Just like the inaugural class of 1965, these athletes will continue to influence the world of aquatics for generations to come. The past, present, and future of the sport have been celebrated once more, forever intertwined, as is the essence of any Hall of Fame.

Here is a look at the full class of inductees:

Bob Bowman (USA) / Honor Coach

Chris Carver (USA) / Honor Coach

Cesar Cielo (BRA) / Honor Swimmer

Kirsty Coventry (ZIMBABWE) / Honor Swimmer

Missy Franklin (USA) / Honor Swimmer

Natalia Ischenko (RUS) / Honor Synchronized Swimmer

Kosuke Kitajima (JPN) / Honor Swimmer

Heather Petri (USA) / Honor Water Polo Player

Michael Phelps (USA) / Honor Swimmer

Wu Minxia (CHN) / Honor Diver

Sam Ramsamy (RSA) / Honor Contributor

Stéphane Lecat (FRA) / Honor Open Water Swimmer

Trischa Zorn (USA) / Honor Paralympic Swimmer

Source - The Herald

