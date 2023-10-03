Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
According to Zanu-PF linked political analysts, CCC legislators should face censure due to their disregard for the will of the voters who elected them in the recent elections. Their boycott of parliamentary proceedings yesterday highlights their inconsistent behavior, making them unsuitable for their roles.

Yesterday, CCC lawmakers, who have been actively pursuing the privileges and benefits associated with their elected positions, opted to boycott the official opening of the 10th Parliament in Mount Hampden by President Mnangagwa. They claimed it was because they did not recognize him as the legitimate winner of the August 23 elections. However, in reality, they were succumbing to pressure from their leader, Mr. Nelson Chamisa, who is desperate to salvage his reputation and faces an uncertain political future.

Before being coerced into boycotting the parliamentary session, CCC legislators had checked into luxurious hotels in Harare on Monday and received allowances to attend the State of the Nation Address (SONA). They seemed indifferent to the associated expenses, as noted by the analysts.

One analyst, Mr. Rutendo Matinyarare, pointed out that the opposition had failed to challenge the election results in court, undermining their claims of election rigging. He emphasized the inconsistency of accepting the perks of Parliament while refusing to recognize the President who grants them. Mr. Matinyarare deemed their actions childish and argued that their presence in Parliament would have allowed for constructive critique and questioning.

Another political analyst, Mr. Kudzai Mutisi, asserted that CCC's absence in Parliament demonstrates their insignificance and ineffectiveness in shaping the country's development. He suggested that this move reinforces the perception that voting for CCC is a futile endeavor. With Zanu-PF in the majority, Mutisi warned that CCC legislators may face repercussions such as the reduction of allowances and privileges.

Dr. Tinos Jujuju, a political commentator, characterized the CCC's boycott as the highest level of disrespect toward the electorate and a blatant disregard for their mandate. He also highlighted the CCC's historical precedent of boycotting Parliament.

Dr. Jujuju emphasized that legal proceedings would be initiated by the Clerk of Parliament to enforce ethical conduct among MPs. He considered any attempts to disrupt governance as regressive and indicative of immaturity in a modern democracy.

Political analyst Mr. Gibson Nyikadzino characterized the CCC as reactionary anarchists who act without rationality. He claimed that their boycott was driven by groupthink mentality rather than an ideological stance. He argued that they were causing confusion and doing a disservice to the people they purportedly represent.

Dr. Prolific Mataruse, a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, acknowledged the value of dissent in a democracy but suggested that pooling efforts together for the country's development was more beneficial. He emphasized that boycotting was not a solution and urged dialogue over such actions.

All the analysts interviewed agreed that Parliament business would continue with or without the CCC, and they called for stern action against those who use opposition as a cover for disruptive behavior.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

BCC intensifies water disconnections

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

14 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

15 hrs ago | 829 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

16 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

18 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

19 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

19 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

19 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

21 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

24 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

03 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 2096 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

03 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1943 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

03 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 502 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 841 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 264 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 1183 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

03 Oct 2023 at 06:26hrs | 537 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

03 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days