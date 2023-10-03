CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

News / National

by Staff reporter

According to Zanu-PF linked political analysts, CCC legislators should face censure due to their disregard for the will of the voters who elected them in the recent elections. Their boycott of parliamentary proceedings yesterday highlights their inconsistent behavior, making them unsuitable for their roles.Yesterday, CCC lawmakers, who have been actively pursuing the privileges and benefits associated with their elected positions, opted to boycott the official opening of the 10th Parliament in Mount Hampden by President Mnangagwa. They claimed it was because they did not recognize him as the legitimate winner of the August 23 elections. However, in reality, they were succumbing to pressure from their leader, Mr. Nelson Chamisa, who is desperate to salvage his reputation and faces an uncertain political future.Before being coerced into boycotting the parliamentary session, CCC legislators had checked into luxurious hotels in Harare on Monday and received allowances to attend the State of the Nation Address (SONA). They seemed indifferent to the associated expenses, as noted by the analysts.One analyst, Mr. Rutendo Matinyarare, pointed out that the opposition had failed to challenge the election results in court, undermining their claims of election rigging. He emphasized the inconsistency of accepting the perks of Parliament while refusing to recognize the President who grants them. Mr. Matinyarare deemed their actions childish and argued that their presence in Parliament would have allowed for constructive critique and questioning.Another political analyst, Mr. Kudzai Mutisi, asserted that CCC's absence in Parliament demonstrates their insignificance and ineffectiveness in shaping the country's development. He suggested that this move reinforces the perception that voting for CCC is a futile endeavor. With Zanu-PF in the majority, Mutisi warned that CCC legislators may face repercussions such as the reduction of allowances and privileges.Dr. Tinos Jujuju, a political commentator, characterized the CCC's boycott as the highest level of disrespect toward the electorate and a blatant disregard for their mandate. He also highlighted the CCC's historical precedent of boycotting Parliament.Dr. Jujuju emphasized that legal proceedings would be initiated by the Clerk of Parliament to enforce ethical conduct among MPs. He considered any attempts to disrupt governance as regressive and indicative of immaturity in a modern democracy.Political analyst Mr. Gibson Nyikadzino characterized the CCC as reactionary anarchists who act without rationality. He claimed that their boycott was driven by groupthink mentality rather than an ideological stance. He argued that they were causing confusion and doing a disservice to the people they purportedly represent.Dr. Prolific Mataruse, a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, acknowledged the value of dissent in a democracy but suggested that pooling efforts together for the country's development was more beneficial. He emphasized that boycotting was not a solution and urged dialogue over such actions.All the analysts interviewed agreed that Parliament business would continue with or without the CCC, and they called for stern action against those who use opposition as a cover for disruptive behavior.