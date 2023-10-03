CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

News / National

FOUR individuals accused of assaulting Alexander Jachi, the head of the Criminal Investigations Department's Harare Homicide section, and robbing him of US$140 and a pistol, were remanded in custody pending a bail ruling on the matter.Jachi, who is currently in critical condition at a Harare hospital, was attacked over the weekend at Jongwe Corner Bar.The suspects, namely Munyaradzi Chatonzwa, Sydney Rande, Mark Tatenda Chingombe, and Simbarashe Steven Ota, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.The quartet is facing charges of attempted murder, theft of a firearm, and malicious damage to property.During the hearing, the State called the investigating officer, who argued that the suspects should be denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges against them. The officer emphasized that there was a high likelihood of them fleeing.The officer also pointed out that the four had the audacity to be the first to report gunshots fired at a police station, even though they were the ones responsible for Jachi's near-fatal assault. Additionally, two witnesses who had also been attacked came forward to identify the four, further corroborating their involvement.The witnesses promptly alerted the police, leading to the suspects' apprehension. During a search, the authorities found a pistol holster, a wallet, and identification cards in their possession.According to the State's account, on September 30, Jachi was driving a gold Toyota Fortuner from Highfields to his residence in Chitungwiza, using Masotsha Ndhlovu Way. As he approached Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, he noticed a silver VW Polo and a red Honda Fit tailing him.The red car blocked his path, preventing him from turning onto Seke Road, so he continued on Masotsha Ndhlovu Way. Jachi then attempted to turn left onto Seke Road toward the City Centre with the intention of making a U-turn to Chitungwiza. However, the two vehicles continued to pursue him.Realizing the potential danger, Jachi sought refuge at Jongwe Corner. As he parked, Chatonzwa and Rande exited their car and approached him aggressively. Chatonzwa threatened Jachi while advancing toward him.In response, Jachi fired a warning shot into the air using his 9mm police service Taurus pistol to deter Chatonzwa. However, Chatonzwa persisted in his advance, prompting Jachi to shoot him once in the left leg. Instead of retreating, Chatonzwa continued to approach Jachi and struck him with an unknown object, causing him to fall.Chatonzwa's accomplices then joined in, assaulting Jachi until he lost consciousness and began bleeding profusely. Bystanders who attempted to intervene were also attacked by the alleged robbers.The suspects searched Jachi, stealing his wallet containing US$140 and his identification cards. They also took his pistol and deflated his vehicle's tires. Jachi's identification was later recovered from Chatonzwa, but the service pistol remains missing.