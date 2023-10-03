Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vapostori4ED give to needy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In an act of philanthropy, a group of Vapostori, led by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, has extended their charitable efforts by donating wheelchairs and providing food hampers to students with disabilities in Mufakose.

Operating under the banner "Vapostori for ED," this apostolic sect has been actively promoting peace-building initiatives across the country following the elections. They have various ongoing programs aimed at fostering harmony and unity.

In addition to their assistance to students with disabilities, the renowned singer Chipo Muchegwa also received support from Madzibaba Moses. He pledged to cover the full educational expenses for her child, from the current term all the way through university.

Madzibaba Moses, well-known for his philanthropic endeavors, also committed to covering the recording fees for Afro jazz sensation Chipo and Terry Gee, whose song "Ndezvemoyo" has gained popularity.

The occasion was marked by joy and celebration last Saturday at Mufakose High 1, where Madzibaba Moses hosted a luncheon for the children with disabilities and their parents. A live band added to the festive atmosphere. During the event, Madzibaba Moses engaged with the children with disabilities and discussed topics related to drug and substance abuse.

Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga, the national spokesperson and strategist for Vapostori for ED, highlighted the organization's commitment to humanitarian work, charity programs, and post-election peace-building efforts throughout Zimbabwe, largely thanks to Madzibaba Moses's personal contributions.

Learners with disabilities in Mufakose were the recipients of wheelchairs and various food hampers, and Madzibaba Moses also sponsored a school team from Mufakose 1 High, which is set to represent Zimbabwe in South Africa next month.

Chipo, who entertained the attendees, was among the beneficiaries of Madzibaba Moses's generosity. He pledged to cover the full tuition fees for Chipo's daughter, starting from the current term until she completes university. Additionally, he offered financial support for Chipo and Terry's album launches.

One of the beneficiaries, Lawrence Semu's mother, Mrs. Beauty Mavamba, expressed her overwhelming joy, explaining how the donation of a wheelchair would significantly alleviate her son's mobility challenges due to cerebral palsy.

Chipo also expressed her gratitude for the support she received, thanking Madzibaba Moses and praying for continued blessings upon him and his philanthropic endeavors. She mentioned that Madzibaba Moses would also assist with school fees for her four-year-old daughter and support their music recordings and video shoots to continue releasing music.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

BCC intensifies water disconnections

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

14 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

16 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

19 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

19 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

19 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

20 hrs ago | 456 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

21 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

24 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

03 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 2097 Views

Ibbo Mandaza describes Zanu-PF's alleged election rigging machinery as smart

03 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1944 Views

CCC plots to boycott Mnangagwa's Sona

03 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 502 Views

Polad noble, dialogue with Chamisa, better

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 841 Views

Ex-Zinara CEO trial fails to kick off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:30hrs | 264 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF face off

03 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 1183 Views

Amnesty International refers Zimbabwe's rights abuses to AU

03 Oct 2023 at 06:26hrs | 537 Views

Australian cricketer wants to play for Zimbabwe

03 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days