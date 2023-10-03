Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A lecture and tour attended by over two hundred congregants was held in Commemoration of the life of Ignatius Arnoz, the first catholic bishop of Bulawayo last week.

Czechs and Zimbabweans last week joined hands in celebrating the life of Ignatius Arnož, through a lecture on life and work of the first Bishop of Bulawayo Ignatius Arnož, by Dr. Marie Imbrová at the Catholic Archdiocese of Bulawayo.

The public lecture, attended by over two hundred visitor and guest's including Mr. Michal Novak, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Lusaka and a Mass service led by the Archbishop Alex Thomas Kaliyanil before the lecture.

During the lecture, Dr Marie Imbrovà retorted how Newspapers in Czech on 30 May 1937, were awash with the news that, “Mons Dr. Ignatius Arnož is appointed Vicar Apostolic in Bulawayo. Kneeling, his right hand on the Gospel Book, the future church official is taking his ordination vow,”

 Dr. Imbrová further recalled that "Ignatius Arnož’s tenure in Bulawayo from 1931 to his death in 1950 was the peak of his missionary career as much as it was his destiny. He dedicated the most productive years of his life to the mission, set high moral standards for all newcomer priests, built new mission stations systematically, developed mission schools including subjects such as hands-on skills and gardening, founded hospitals, and liaised with the local authorities and the international community."

The event also saw the donation of four large panels depicting the life and work of Ignatius Arnož's life by the embassy of the Czech Republic in Zambia for display at St Mary's Basilica and a tour to his final resting place at Emphandheni Mission.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

4 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

4 arrested over accident scene theft

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

Men are not angels, Mr President

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Vapostori4ED give to needy

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare lawyer accused of fraud

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

CID boss 'attackers' remanded in custody

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

CCC legislators should face censure, says Zanu-PF linked analysts

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean minister joins world's swimming immortals

17 hrs ago | 389 Views

Jeremy Clarkson says Zimbabwe made a 'very special Grand Tour special, very special'

18 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's govt looking for ways to punish Chamisa's MPs

18 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Dear SADC - CCC now invents false excerpts from the Mumba SADC Preliminary report

18 hrs ago | 967 Views

Zimbabwe to take centre stage as 'world's next lithium valley'

19 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo man stabs 'disrespectful neighbour' to death

19 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police name victims of Zimbabwe plane crash that killed Indian tycoon

20 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Nakamba tops English Premier League tackle charts

20 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mnangagwa says parliament to dump old laws in opening address

22 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF dispels any hope for Transitional government

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa opens 10th Parliament boycotted by CCC

23 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa addresses first session of 10th Parliament

23 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man goes on the run after killing his uncle

23 hrs ago | 448 Views

More painful petrol, diesel hikes in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwean tech expert named in world's top 100 most influential people in AI

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's CCC boycotts Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

CCC boycott of opening of Parliament risks boomeranging as only a news headline stunt with no reform headway

24 hrs ago | 470 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa officially opening parliament

03 Oct 2023 at 12:01hrs | 1772 Views

Invitation for investors to invest in Somaliland

03 Oct 2023 at 09:53hrs | 295 Views

America lags behind Zimbabwe in passport processing system

03 Oct 2023 at 09:50hrs | 842 Views

Caledonia Mining Corporation declares 14 cents dividend

03 Oct 2023 at 09:17hrs | 130 Views

Chamisa to boycott Mnangagwa parliamentary address

03 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 2122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days