CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
 In a stunning turn of events within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostalios Siziba has rubbished a letter written to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, by Acting Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu's letter claimed to recall Members of Parliament whom he alleged were no longer members of CCC. This development has exposed deep divisions within the party, leaving political observers speculating on which faction will ultimately prevail.

In a press statement, Gift Ostalios Siziba, the CCC Deputy Spokesperson, vehemently rejected the validity of Tshabangu's recall letters. "It has come to the attention of the Citizens Coalition for Change that there are letters purportedly written by a person designating himself as interim secretary-general circulating on social media claiming that the Citizens' Movement has recalled named councillors and members of Parliament," Siziba stated.

Siziba went on to assert that these letters should be disregarded with contempt. "The CCC party has neither recalled nor does it intend to recall any of its recently elected deployees," he affirmed. Siziba further discredited Sengezo Tshabangu, stating, "The purported author of the two letters, Sengezo Tshabangu, is not and has never been a member or official of the CCC party since its inception. His last known parties are MDCT and PDP. He is renowned for being the proxy of fielding fake CCC double candidates in Bulawayo and Matebeleland North."

The intra-party strife appears to have been intensified by the fact that Sengezo Tshabangu has submitted a party constitution to the Speaker of Parliament, bolstering his claim to be the legitimate faction of CCC. On the other hand, the Siziba-led faction has no known party constitution in the public domain, adding a layer of complexity to the already convoluted situation.

One of the key challenges in resolving this dispute is the lack of a concrete party membership register within CCC. This absence makes it exceedingly difficult for any Member of Parliament who is recalled to prove their allegiance to either the Sengenzo Tshabangu or Gift Ostalios Siziba faction, as the party's internal dynamics remain unclear.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding this political turmoil is the conspicuous absence of CCC President Nelson Chamisa from public appearances during these developments. Chamisa's silence on the matter has led to speculation and uncertainty within the party's ranks.

These internal divisions within the CCC have raised questions about the party's ability to present a united front against the ruling Zanu PF party, which seems to be capitalizing on the turmoil. Observers note that the current turmoil could potentially weaken the CCC's position as the main opposition force in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, as the CCC grapples with its internal strife, the party has urged its deployees in local authorities and Parliament to continue discharging their responsibilities as mandated by the electorate in the just-ended elections. The CCC maintains that the recalling of its MPs and councillors is illegitimate and politically motivated.

The CCC's fate hangs in the balance as the power struggle between Tshabangu and Siziba intensifies, leaving Zimbabweans uncertain about the future of the opposition party and its ability to provide a strong alternative to the ruling party.

Source - Byo24News

