Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

by Simbarashe Sithole
33 mins ago | Views
TWO men died last week after trying to kill a mysterious snake in a deep well in Shamva.


Lesly Shangwa (31) and Prosper Mambodza (27) died after burning a rubber in a bid to suffocate a big snake they had seen in Jane Munako's  (86) disused well.

The burnt rubber instead suffocated the two who later died due to lack of oxygen while underground.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Shamva where Shangwa and Mambodza died after suffocating in a deep well they were working on after being hired by Munako," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Shangwa was first to go down to check if the snake had died  after burning the rubber and he collapsed while underground.

Mambodza followed in a bid to rescue his colleague and he also suffocated.

A neighbour Keith Shamuyarira discovered that the two had all gone down without coming back and he called for help from other residents.

The residents managed to retrieve the bodies but could not locate the said snake.

Police warned people to engage Park and Wildlife whenever they see wild animals in their homes.

Source - Byo24News

