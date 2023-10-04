Man kills friend with cue stick

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A game of snooker ended tragic after a Plumtree man fatally struck his friend with a cue stick.Mthandeni Maphosa was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday facing a murder case.He was not asked to plead to the charge by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded him incustody to October 16 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.The state alleged on September 17 Mthandeni Maphosa was playing snooker with his friend Elvis Ncube when the two had a misunderstanding.Maphosa became violent and struck Ncube with a cue stick on the head and he fell down.He was rushed to hospital and died along the way.