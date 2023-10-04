Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's air transport sector experienced a notable 13.4 percent increase in passenger volume during the second quarter of this year, reaching a total of 436,022 passengers. This growth can be attributed to various initiatives implemented by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) aimed at attracting foreign airlines to operate in the country. These efforts were in response to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry.

The Zimbabwean government, under President Mnangagwa's leadership, has been actively pursuing a transformation agenda to elevate the country to an upper middle-income status by 2030. Part of this transformation strategy involves the implementation of the 'Open Skies Policy,' which has led to the entry or resumption of operations by several foreign airlines in recent years. Notable airlines include Fastjet, Airlink, Cemair, South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, KLM, and Eurowings Discover.

The tourism sector plays a significant role in Zimbabwe's economy, and it was severely impacted by the global travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed in response to the pandemic. However, as countries around the world gradually contained the spread of Covid-19, the Zimbabwean government began to ease restrictions.

According to a recent transport statistics report released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the second quarter of 2023 witnessed an increase in air transport passengers across all airports compared to the first quarter. The largest airport, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, recorded 293,922 passengers, followed by Victoria Falls International Airport with 93,145 passengers. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo registered 40,471 passengers.

Smaller airports like Buffalo Range and Kariba collectively reported a significant 152 percent increase in air transport passengers during the quarter under review, compared to the preceding quarter. Additionally, all airports saw more flights (excluding military flights) during this period compared to the first quarter of the year.

The volume of air traffic to Victoria Falls, one of the world's natural wonders, increased by 33.2 percent, while Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport saw a 23 percent increase. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport experienced a 17.7 percent growth in flights, while other smaller airports collectively reported a remarkable 134.3 percent improvement in flight numbers.

ZTA's head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti, attributed this positive growth in air transport passengers and flights to post-pandemic activities that have seen the country's tourism sector rebound. Notably, tourist arrivals in Zimbabwe during the first six months of the year surged by 50 percent, signaling a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Domestic travel has also increased significantly, with 4.4 million trips recorded in the first six months, aiming to surpass the previous year's figures.

In collaboration with the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, efforts are being made to attract more airlines to the country, including long-haul carriers, as part of the strategies to bolster Zimbabwe's tourism and aviation sectors.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

26 mins ago | 58 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

35 mins ago | 152 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

11 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1908 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

19 hrs ago | 360 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

23 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

24 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

24 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2608 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1510 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 551 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 931 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1144 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4066 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1680 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 495 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3187 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 242 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 122 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 547 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4413 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1150 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 976 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 516 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 842 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 472 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 394 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 368 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 729 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1232 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

04 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 501 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$12 billion for infrastructure rehab

04 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 179 Views

Form 2 pupil faces attempted murder charge

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 448 Views

Bosso aims to bounce back from their Chibuku Super Cup elimination

04 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 125 Views

Everton Mlalazi wins big at Nigerian gospel show

04 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 402 Views

Harare grappling with a cholera outbreak again

04 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days