Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso chairman calls for calm

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
Highlanders, the prominent Premiership team, has encountered recent struggles in achieving favorable results. They've slipped in the title race, with Ngezi Platinum now enjoying a six-point lead, and they've been eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup.

Nonetheless, Highlanders' chairman, Johnfat Sibanda, has urged for patience and calm among supporters.

In their midweek match against Sheasham, the Bulawayo football giants performed below expectations and managed only a 1-1 draw after coming from behind.

This outcome was met with dissatisfaction from fans who expressed their discontent. Notably, fans even jeered Bosso player Lynoth Chikuhwa when he entered the field as a substitute, indicating their frustration with the coach's decisions. In previous matches, fans had expressed their desire for Chikuhwa not to be included in the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, the leadership of Highlanders remains confident that the team will secure a comfortable position by the end of the season. Sibanda maintains that the league title is still within reach and that the campaign is far from over. Despite recent misfires, he calls upon the fans, often referred to as the team's "12th player," to rally behind Highlanders during this challenging period.

Sibanda emphasized the importance of fan support and stated, "Now is the time for the followers to show they love the team. We are going through a difficult time but we can still rise. Our message to the fans is they should rally behind the team at this moment. We still have a number of games to go, we can still get results and finish in a respectable position."

He also addressed an incident during the recent match against Sheasham, where protests erupted when Chikuhwa was introduced as a substitute. Sibanda urged fans to support Chikuhwa despite his lack of goals recently, recognizing that the player needs the backing of everyone to regain his scoring form.

Coach Baltemar Brito acknowledged the disappointment of fans due to the team's inconsistency but urged supporters not to lose faith in the club.

Vice-captain Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu, who recently led the team for the first time and scored a goal in a Chibuku Super Cup match against CAPS United, emphasized that while the team has faced recent setbacks, they are still in contention for the championship. Ndlovu expressed confidence that Highlanders would rebound in the remaining games and continue the fight for the title.

He highlighted the importance of unity and determination, stating, "We have come a long way and we are still in the race, we will fight until the last game."

Ndlovu, a key member of Highlanders' defense, expressed his honor at captaining the team and is now focused on their upcoming match against Simba Bhora.

"The game against Simba Bhora is a different game because now it's all about grinding results and it won't be easy," he said. "Simba Bhora have experienced players, but we will give it our all in the last remaining games."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

30 mins ago | 72 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

38 mins ago | 174 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

11 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

11 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1913 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

19 hrs ago | 360 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

24 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

24 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

24 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2609 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1510 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 551 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 931 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1144 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4066 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1681 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 495 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3188 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 242 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 122 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 548 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4416 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1150 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 976 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 516 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 842 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 472 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 394 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 368 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 730 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1232 Views

MDC election agents flee Zanu-PF terror

04 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days