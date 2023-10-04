Bosso chairman calls for calm

News / National

Highlanders, the prominent Premiership team, has encountered recent struggles in achieving favorable results. They've slipped in the title race, with Ngezi Platinum now enjoying a six-point lead, and they've been eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup.Nonetheless, Highlanders' chairman, Johnfat Sibanda, has urged for patience and calm among supporters.In their midweek match against Sheasham, the Bulawayo football giants performed below expectations and managed only a 1-1 draw after coming from behind.This outcome was met with dissatisfaction from fans who expressed their discontent. Notably, fans even jeered Bosso player Lynoth Chikuhwa when he entered the field as a substitute, indicating their frustration with the coach's decisions. In previous matches, fans had expressed their desire for Chikuhwa not to be included in the starting lineup.Nevertheless, the leadership of Highlanders remains confident that the team will secure a comfortable position by the end of the season. Sibanda maintains that the league title is still within reach and that the campaign is far from over. Despite recent misfires, he calls upon the fans, often referred to as the team's "12th player," to rally behind Highlanders during this challenging period.Sibanda emphasized the importance of fan support and stated, "Now is the time for the followers to show they love the team. We are going through a difficult time but we can still rise. Our message to the fans is they should rally behind the team at this moment. We still have a number of games to go, we can still get results and finish in a respectable position."He also addressed an incident during the recent match against Sheasham, where protests erupted when Chikuhwa was introduced as a substitute. Sibanda urged fans to support Chikuhwa despite his lack of goals recently, recognizing that the player needs the backing of everyone to regain his scoring form.Coach Baltemar Brito acknowledged the disappointment of fans due to the team's inconsistency but urged supporters not to lose faith in the club.Vice-captain Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu, who recently led the team for the first time and scored a goal in a Chibuku Super Cup match against CAPS United, emphasized that while the team has faced recent setbacks, they are still in contention for the championship. Ndlovu expressed confidence that Highlanders would rebound in the remaining games and continue the fight for the title.He highlighted the importance of unity and determination, stating, "We have come a long way and we are still in the race, we will fight until the last game."Ndlovu, a key member of Highlanders' defense, expressed his honor at captaining the team and is now focused on their upcoming match against Simba Bhora."The game against Simba Bhora is a different game because now it's all about grinding results and it won't be easy," he said. "Simba Bhora have experienced players, but we will give it our all in the last remaining games."