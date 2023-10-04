Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
The recent transfers and redeployments of junior and senior police officers have been explained by the police as part of their efforts to enhance effectiveness in law enforcement. These moves are aimed at filling gaps left by officers who have passed away, been promoted, retired, or discharged for various reasons. Frequent reassignments are standard practice within the police force, ensuring versatility among senior officers, leveraging their experience, implementing job rotation, and addressing new policing demands as the country strives to achieve Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income society.

In 2018, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) underwent significant structural changes to rebuild public trust. According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, these transfers are routine and part of the ZRP's human resource policy to improve organizational performance and adapt to evolving needs.

Nyathi emphasized that such transfers are common in the police force and serve the purpose of aligning officers with the requirements of the ZRP. Commissioner-General of police Godwin Matanga also has the authority to make these transfers. He further clarified that some transfers were made to fill gaps within the police services and dismissed allegations of targeting specific individuals.

Nyathi encouraged officers with concerns about their transfers to approach the police command and Police General Headquarters for resolution.

In June of this year, 300 junior and senior police officers were reshuffled as part of an ongoing restructuring effort, with 100 being senior officers and the rest junior members. The aim of these moves is to prevent officers from becoming entrenched in a particular post for an extended period.

Last month, numerous police officers, including 18 superintendents, were promoted nationwide. Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga stressed the crucial role the police service plays in creating a conducive environment for achieving Vision 2030. He emphasized the need for exemplary leadership, patriotism, discipline, and ethical conduct among the promoted officers.

In June, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Service also conducted a recruitment exercise to bolster its human resources as part of its ongoing transformation and rebranding efforts to rebuild public confidence.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

31 mins ago | 72 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

39 mins ago | 178 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

11 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

11 hrs ago | 523 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1915 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

19 hrs ago | 360 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

24 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

24 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

24 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2609 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1511 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 551 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 931 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1144 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4066 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1681 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 495 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3188 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 242 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 122 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 548 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4417 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1150 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 977 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 516 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 842 Views

Chamisa's MPs risk losing benefits and positions

04 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa brings back PVO Bill on Parliament schedule

04 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 472 Views

Journalist takes Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission to task

04 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | 394 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors struggle for closure

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 368 Views

Chamisa's legislators in trouble

04 Oct 2023 at 06:21hrs | 730 Views

Mthwakazi leader kicked out

04 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days