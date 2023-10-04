Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recent transfers and redeployments of junior and senior police officers have been explained by the police as part of their efforts to enhance effectiveness in law enforcement. These moves are aimed at filling gaps left by officers who have passed away, been promoted, retired, or discharged for various reasons. Frequent reassignments are standard practice within the police force, ensuring versatility among senior officers, leveraging their experience, implementing job rotation, and addressing new policing demands as the country strives to achieve Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income society.In 2018, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) underwent significant structural changes to rebuild public trust. According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, these transfers are routine and part of the ZRP's human resource policy to improve organizational performance and adapt to evolving needs.Nyathi emphasized that such transfers are common in the police force and serve the purpose of aligning officers with the requirements of the ZRP. Commissioner-General of police Godwin Matanga also has the authority to make these transfers. He further clarified that some transfers were made to fill gaps within the police services and dismissed allegations of targeting specific individuals.Nyathi encouraged officers with concerns about their transfers to approach the police command and Police General Headquarters for resolution.In June of this year, 300 junior and senior police officers were reshuffled as part of an ongoing restructuring effort, with 100 being senior officers and the rest junior members. The aim of these moves is to prevent officers from becoming entrenched in a particular post for an extended period.Last month, numerous police officers, including 18 superintendents, were promoted nationwide. Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga stressed the crucial role the police service plays in creating a conducive environment for achieving Vision 2030. He emphasized the need for exemplary leadership, patriotism, discipline, and ethical conduct among the promoted officers.In June, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Service also conducted a recruitment exercise to bolster its human resources as part of its ongoing transformation and rebranding efforts to rebuild public confidence.