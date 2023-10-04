Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jim Kunaka, who had previously been a member of Zanu-PF before joining opposition politics, has returned to the ruling party, citing what he perceives as ideological bankruptcy in opposition politics. Kunaka, who was formerly the Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Youth chairman, is now an ordinary card-carrying member of Zanu-PF again. The Zanu-PF Secretary General, Dr. Obert Mpofu, welcomed Kunaka back into the party and stated that the party is open to all.Kunaka expressed his decision to return to Zanu-PF, emphasizing that he was not influenced by anyone and that he had previously been misled by anger and disgruntlement. He criticized opposition parties, stating that they have nothing to offer and are full of failures. Kunaka pledged to work for the party and help bring Harare back to Zanu-PF.He also encouraged Zanu-PF supporters to remain steadfast in their support for President Mnangagwa. Kunaka criticized the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for boycotting the official opening of the First Session of the 10th Parliament, calling their actions childish and misguided. Political analyst Mr. Moses Kuvarega echoed this sentiment, stating that the CCC lacks a coherent strategy and that their leader, Nelson Chamisa, is a bitter and sour loser who believes any election he doesn't win has been rigged. Kuvarega noted that Zanu-PF has an absolute majority in Parliament, and parliamentary business will proceed with or without CCC legislators.