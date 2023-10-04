Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
The significant transformation and modernization of the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post have impressed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to implement similar upgrades to facilitate the smooth flow of human and vehicular traffic, thereby promoting regional and international trade.

President Mnangagwa led President Ramaphosa on a tour of the recently transformed Beitbridge Border Post, where they discussed the logistics surrounding the construction of a third bridge across the Limpopo River. This initiative aims to enhance efficient border services.

Cabinet has already approved the proposed bridge project, with Zimbabwe committing to funding its construction from local resources. Currently, the Beitbridge Border Post handles a maximum of 25,000 travelers, 1,200 commercial trucks, 200 buses, and 2,000 light vehicles daily. The addition of a second road bridge aims to promote regional and international trade by facilitating the seamless flow of commercial cargo.

Technocrats in Zimbabwe are actively working on the necessary legal frameworks, feasibility studies, and political permissions for the project.

Following the upgrades, the Zimbabwean side of the border now boasts three terminals for freight, buses, and private cars/pedestrians. It is also automated and connects South Africa with several neighboring countries, including Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, the DRC, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Both presidents agreed to pursue the full implementation of the One-Stop Border Concept between the two countries to enhance ease of doing business. This visit followed their exchange of notes during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Ramaphosa expressed admiration for Zimbabwe's progress in modernizing the border post and pledged to emulate these developments on the South African side. He emphasized the importance of matching infrastructure development on both sides of the Limpopo River for the region's growth.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in mind, President Ramaphosa highlighted that infrastructure development, including the new bridge, will significantly boost trade in the region.

President Mnangagwa echoed the sentiment that Zimbabwe is committed to improving its infrastructure to facilitate regional and international trade.

The Zimbabwean government has initiated discussions with South Africa to secure landing rights for the construction of the proposed third bridge, which is intended to run parallel to the New Limpopo Bridge.

The Beitbridge Border Post, a historic crossing point between Zimbabwe and South Africa, has undergone a remarkable transformation to accommodate the increasing volume of trade and travelers between the two countries.

Both governments are investing in modernizing their respective border posts to facilitate trade and improve border efficiency. South Africa has approved plans to upgrade six major ports of entry, including the Beitbridge Border Post, to enhance cross-border trade and regional connectivity.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

34 mins ago | 80 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

43 mins ago | 194 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

11 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

11 hrs ago | 526 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

16 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1918 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

20 hrs ago | 363 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

24 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

24 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

24 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2614 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1511 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 551 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 931 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1144 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4066 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1682 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 495 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3188 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 242 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 122 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 548 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4419 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1153 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 977 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 516 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days