Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Victoria Falls continues to stand out as the preferred destination, with Matetsi Victoria Falls Lodge, situated on the banks of the Zambezi River, ranking as the seventh-best resort in Southern Africa.

This accolade was bestowed by Conde Nast Traveller, an international travel index that gathers responses from readers and travelers worldwide.

Over 520,000 readers submitted their ratings of travel experiences across the globe, and Matetsi Victoria Falls secured a position among the top 15 resorts with an impressive score of 96.40 points. Bumi Hills in Kariba also made it into the top 15, securing the 14th position with 93.83 points.

The list is dominated by Zambia, which boasts eight resorts, with Lolebezi Jeki Resort leading the pack with 99.3 points. Botswana contributes three resorts to the list, while Namibia has two.

Matetsi Victoria Falls has garnered recognition in the past. Just three months ago, this luxury lodge, alongside the Victoria Falls Hotel, was voted among the top five facilities in Africa based on Travel + Leisure Readers' feedback.

Travel researchers concur that Southern Africa is home to some of the continent's finest resort hotels, from South Africa's Winelands to Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls, Namibia's expansive Namib Desert, and Zambia's Bush Camp.

Victoria Falls itself ranks as the third "must-visit" natural wonder globally, attracting global attention to Zimbabwe's prime tourism city. This UNESCO World Heritage site provides a habitat for various unique plant and animal species and offers breathtaking views of natural beauty and grandeur along the Zambezi River, forming the natural boundary between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Conde Nast Traveller's latest study, the readers' choice for 2023, positioned Matetsi Victoria Falls at the seventh spot out of the top 15.

Conde Nast Traveller is a highly regarded accolade within the tourism industry and remains the ultimate symbol of excellence and recognition in the travel sector.

Sara Gardiner, a representative of the Gardiner family that operates Matetsi Victoria Falls Lodge, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that it highlights the high-quality service at the lodge and the destination as a whole.

Being listed among the best resorts in Africa is particularly significant because it reflects the experiences of guests who leave Matetsi Victoria Falls feeling like part of an extended family. It also underscores their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while conserving vast areas of pristine wilderness and providing employment, upskilling, and opportunities for Zimbabweans.

Numerous other local establishments have also received recognition from various researchers in the past. Matetsi Victoria Falls is a family-owned facility renowned for its uniquely African interiors, offering an ultimate safari experience and an idyllic accommodation retreat.

Spanning 136,000 acres of land, Matetsi Victoria Falls has its own game scouts dedicated to the protection of dozens of animal species, including four of the Big Five. The facility features 16 suites, two family suites, and a private villa.

Tourism executives have consistently advocated for the promotion of other destinations in Zimbabwe to distribute the benefits of tourism more evenly. Mrs. Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes, Chair of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe in Matebeleland North, highlighted the importance of Victoria Falls as a regional hub from which tourism businesses should launch their services and expand to other destinations, particularly within the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

34 mins ago | 80 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

43 mins ago | 193 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

11 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

11 hrs ago | 526 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

16 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1918 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

20 hrs ago | 363 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

24 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

24 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

24 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2614 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1511 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 551 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 931 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1144 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4066 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1682 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 495 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3188 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 242 Views

Ignatius Arnoz Commemorated

04 Oct 2023 at 10:55hrs | 122 Views

Actors dump Naiza Boom

04 Oct 2023 at 10:53hrs | 548 Views

CCC 'recalls' MPs from Parliament?

04 Oct 2023 at 09:46hrs | 4419 Views

Car-smuggling syndicate arrested

04 Oct 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1153 Views

CCC legislators lose wages for snubbing Mnangagwa

04 Oct 2023 at 09:16hrs | 977 Views

BCC intensifies water disconnections

04 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network fails to pay election observers

04 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 516 Views

Gospel of Barnabas challenges the crucifixion of Jesus Christ?

04 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days