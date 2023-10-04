Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

News / National

by Staff reporter

Amnesty International (AI) has accused the government of Zimbabwe of using legal maneuvers to stifle dissent and maintain its grip on power without scrutiny. AI's executive director, Lucia Masuka, expressed concern during a press briefing titled "Human Rights Under Attack: A Review of Zimbabwe's Human Rights Record in the Period 2018–23." Masuka highlighted a growing trend by the government to suppress human rights through legislation, including the Criminal Code, colloquially known as the Patriot Bill.According to Masuka, the government must repeal provisions in these laws that violate fundamental human rights and enact legislation that protects and promotes human rights. She also noted that the government has failed to adhere to constitutional provisions on respecting human rights, despite the comprehensive human rights-related provisions in Zimbabwe's Constitution.During the lead-up to the August 23 and 24 elections, the government expedited the passage of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, commonly referred to as the Patriot Act. Critics, including opposition activists, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society organization employees, have criticized the Patriot Act as retrogressive and unlawful, fearing that it will be used to target and silence dissenters.