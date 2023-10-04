Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, held a meeting in Beitbridge, where they pledged to enhance regional trade. During their visit to both the South African and Zimbabwean sides of Beitbridge, they discussed the importance of improving infrastructure to facilitate regional trade.

Ramaphosa emphasized the significance of infrastructure development in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area. He commended the upgrades to the Zimbabwean side of Beitbridge, which cost $300 million, and highlighted the potential for increased trade with such infrastructure in place.

Both countries have plans to establish a one-stop-border facility at Beitbridge. Ramaphosa expressed the intention to learn from Zimbabwe's approach to border management and replicate it to ensure a smooth flow of people, goods, and vehicles across their shared border along the Limpopo River.

As a security measure during the leaders' bilateral talks in Beitbridge, cross-border travel between Zimbabwe and South Africa was temporarily halted. This precaution was taken amid concerns and protests related to the disputed August 23 and 24 elections.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days