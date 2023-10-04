Truck crushes owner

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old man from Mt Darwin tragically lost his life in an accident when he was run over by his own truck. The incident occurred because he had parked the truck on a downhill slope without engaging the handbrake.Inspector Milton Mundembe, the spokesperson for the Mashonaland Central police, confirmed the details of the accident. He stated that the victim, Forbes Majute, had parked his Toyota Dyna truck with the registration number 9827 on the downhill slope. While his colleagues were in the process of unloading chemicals from the truck, Majute had apparently slept beneath it.Unfortunately, the truck started moving on its own, and Majute was fatally run over by it. The tragic accident resulted in his immediate death. The vehicle only came to a stop about 100 meters away from the scene of the accident.In response to this incident, the police urged all motorists to exercise caution and ensure that they properly secure their vehicles when parking them to prevent such accidents from occurring.