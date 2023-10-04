Man kills friend with snooker stick

News / National

by Staff reporter

A game of snooker took a tragic turn when a man from Plumtree struck his friend with a cue stick, resulting in the friend's death.The accused, Mthandeni Maphosa, appeared before Plumtree Magistrates Court, facing a murder charge. During the court proceedings, he was not required to enter a plea to the charge, as is customary in such cases.Magistrate Joshua Nembaware remanded Maphosa in custody until October 16, and advised him to seek bail through the High Court.According to the prosecution's case, on September 17, Maphosa and his friend, Elvis Ncube, were engaged in a game of snooker when they became embroiled in a dispute. The situation escalated, leading Maphosa to turn violent and strike Ncube on the head with a cue stick. Ncube subsequently fell to the ground.Ncube was rushed to a hospital, but tragically, he passed away before he could be admitted.