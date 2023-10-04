Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF has issued a warning to losing party candidates who have failed to return their party vehicles as instructed, cautioning that the vehicles could be repossessed by the police if they do not comply.

Despite repeated requests from the party leadership, some of the unsuccessful parliamentary candidates have refused to surrender the vehicles provided to them by Zanu-PF.

In a notice dated October 5, 2023, Munyaradzi Nyamukondiwa, Zanu-PF's secretary for transport for Harare province, stated that the party would not hesitate to reclaim the vehicles through law enforcement if the candidates did not cooperate. The notice stated, "Those who did not surrender party vehicles as per instruction risk the embarrassment of the vehicles being repossessed through police."

Zanu-PF had distributed 210 brand new branded vehicles, including 4x4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary candidates participating in the elections. However, the party had previously warned that unsuccessful candidates would be required to return the vehicles.

Last week, Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF's secretary for administration, emphasized that all defeated aspirants must return the cars without exception.

In preparation for the elections, Zanu-PF had spent millions of dollars on vehicles, party regalia, and improving the welfare of its members.

In a separate incident, police have identified the sixth victim of the RioZim light aircraft crash in Mashava, which occurred on September 29 in the Zvamahande area, killing six people on the spot. The sixth victim has been identified as Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of RioZim Limited.

Additionally, the police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a bus along the Mutare-Beitbridge Highway, where three unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol, posing as passengers, attacked the bus driver and 14 passengers. The robbers made off with ZAR146,160 and US$8,320 in cash, along with other valuables.

In another incident in Bulawayo, police are investigating a murder in Entumbane, where an airtime dealer, Calisto Muzumbi (39), was stabbed in the shoulder by three unidentified individuals as he arrived home. The assailants attempted to steal a backpack containing money.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided an update on Operation "Tame the Traffic Jungle," reporting that 71,024 arrests have been made. These include 1,854 arrests for vehicles without route permits, 22,291 arrests for illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika), 410 arrests for reckless driving, 5,137 arrests for touting, and 1,459 vehicles impounded for operating without registration plates.

Source - newsday

