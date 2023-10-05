Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former City of Harare acting mayor, Sekesai Makwavarara, was injured in a robbery attack on her Raffingora farm in Mashonaland West province. Three other individuals were also injured in the attack.

Makwavarara, who initially belonged to the opposition MDC before switching to Zanu-PF, served as a deputy mayor and later as acting mayor of Harare. She took on the role of acting mayor after Mayor Elias Mudzuri was removed by the central government. In 2006, she headed a commission that oversaw the council's affairs until December 2008.

The robbery was carried out by June Kanyumbo (40), who used violence to forcibly take property from the victims. According to the charges, on August 29, 2023, at Tinta Nyarupinda farm in Raffingora, Kanyumbo assaulted John Mureko using an iron bar and wooden logs while demanding cash and valuables. He also took an iTel cellphone handset from Mureko.

On the same date and at the same location, Kanyumbo attacked Makwavarara using an iron bar, wooden logs, and a knife, stabbing her in the thigh while demanding cash and valuables. He also removed a 32-inch plasma television set from the wall and took a remote control unit.

In another incident, Kanyumbo assaulted Anyway Mundoza and stole a Huawei cellphone handset, US$33, a driver's license, and other documents. He also attacked Custom Ngazimbi, taking his cellphone handset.

Makwavarara received medical treatment at Banket District Hospital, where she was examined by a government doctor. The medical affidavit indicated that she sustained injuries including a bruised left cheek, right eye haemorrhage, a bruised left leg, and a deep cut on the thigh. Makwavarara chose to receive specialist care at a private hospital in Harare.

The case has been postponed for routine remand by Chinhoyi Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Man kills friend with snooker stick

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Truck crushes owner

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

14 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

14 hrs ago | 639 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

20 hrs ago | 2115 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

22 hrs ago | 389 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

05 Oct 2023 at 07:02hrs | 3144 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1422 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1930 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 636 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

05 Oct 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2676 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1544 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 564 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 563 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 938 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1160 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4099 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1704 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 502 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3221 Views

Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

04 Oct 2023 at 10:58hrs | 244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days