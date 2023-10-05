Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former City of Harare acting mayor, Sekesai Makwavarara, was injured in a robbery attack on her Raffingora farm in Mashonaland West province. Three other individuals were also injured in the attack.Makwavarara, who initially belonged to the opposition MDC before switching to Zanu-PF, served as a deputy mayor and later as acting mayor of Harare. She took on the role of acting mayor after Mayor Elias Mudzuri was removed by the central government. In 2006, she headed a commission that oversaw the council's affairs until December 2008.The robbery was carried out by June Kanyumbo (40), who used violence to forcibly take property from the victims. According to the charges, on August 29, 2023, at Tinta Nyarupinda farm in Raffingora, Kanyumbo assaulted John Mureko using an iron bar and wooden logs while demanding cash and valuables. He also took an iTel cellphone handset from Mureko.On the same date and at the same location, Kanyumbo attacked Makwavarara using an iron bar, wooden logs, and a knife, stabbing her in the thigh while demanding cash and valuables. He also removed a 32-inch plasma television set from the wall and took a remote control unit.In another incident, Kanyumbo assaulted Anyway Mundoza and stole a Huawei cellphone handset, US$33, a driver's license, and other documents. He also attacked Custom Ngazimbi, taking his cellphone handset.Makwavarara received medical treatment at Banket District Hospital, where she was examined by a government doctor. The medical affidavit indicated that she sustained injuries including a bruised left cheek, right eye haemorrhage, a bruised left leg, and a deep cut on the thigh. Makwavarara chose to receive specialist care at a private hospital in Harare.The case has been postponed for routine remand by Chinhoyi Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.