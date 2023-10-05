Drama at funeral man stabs villager

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Ngwana village in Plumtree where Method Dube (36) assaulted a fellow villager before pulling an okapi knife to stab him.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to October 12.Prosecutor Anorld Mudekunye alleged on September 15 Dube was at Mathekwe homestead for a funeral when he had a heated argument with Reabetswe Ncube.Dube became violent and stoned Ncube before pulling an okapi knife to stab Ncube twice.Ncube bled profusely and the charged Dube was restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Taurai Ndlovu.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Dube.