Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
There was drama at Ngwana village in Plumtree where Method Dube (36) assaulted a fellow villager before pulling an okapi knife to stab him.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to October 12.

Prosecutor Anorld Mudekunye alleged on September 15 Dube was at Mathekwe homestead for a funeral when he had a heated argument with Reabetswe Ncube.

Dube became violent and stoned Ncube before pulling an okapi knife to stab Ncube twice.

Ncube bled profusely and the charged Dube was restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Taurai Ndlovu.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Dube.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

7 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

7 hrs ago | 1999 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

8 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Truck crushes owner

8 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

18 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

18 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

18 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

18 hrs ago | 767 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

05 Oct 2023 at 13:49hrs | 2299 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

05 Oct 2023 at 11:10hrs | 404 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

05 Oct 2023 at 07:02hrs | 3213 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1430 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1952 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 639 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

05 Oct 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1227 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2752 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1603 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 570 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 588 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 945 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1204 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4137 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1723 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 522 Views

Jacob Mudenda recieves CCC constitution

04 Oct 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days