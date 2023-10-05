Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched a new border force to enhance border security and address issues related to undocumented foreign nationals. The launch took place in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa emphasized that the increasing number of undocumented foreign nationals has exacerbated social and economic challenges in South Africa. Immigration is a prominent political issue in the country, and managing its borders has become disorganized.

Until now, border control was divided among four different government departments and subject to numerous legislative acts. The establishment of the Border Management Authority aims to streamline border policing under a single command and control structure.

This new agency will work alongside the defense force and be responsible for monitoring South Africa's various ports of entry, including seaports, land borders, and international airports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who held talks with Ramaphosa to foster neighborly relations.

Ramaphosa stressed that the Border Management Authority is crucial for harnessing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area, combating illegal migration, and addressing human trafficking concerns.

South Africa has faced border control challenges, including the collapse of a multi-million-dollar fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe, making it difficult to prevent illegal immigration. Corruption among law enforcement officers has also been a recurring issue.

The immigration debate in South Africa often leads to xenophobia, misinformation, and bouts of violence, as some unemployed South Africans believe that undocumented migrants from other African countries are taking their jobs. The exact number of illegal immigrants in South Africa remains a contentious issue.

Source - BBC News

Must Read

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

10 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

16 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

16 hrs ago | 2903 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

16 hrs ago | 945 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

16 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

16 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Truck crushes owner

16 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 379 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

16 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

16 hrs ago | 572 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

16 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

17 hrs ago | 483 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

17 hrs ago | 1323 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1467 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 836 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 606 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 531 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 805 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 862 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 169 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

05 Oct 2023 at 15:07hrs | 285 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

05 Oct 2023 at 13:49hrs | 2376 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

05 Oct 2023 at 11:10hrs | 438 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

05 Oct 2023 at 07:02hrs | 3271 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1438 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1978 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 643 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

05 Oct 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2785 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1636 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days