Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa avoided addressing questions about South Africa's efforts to manage Zimbabwean migration through the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) during a recent visit to the Musina border post with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa were there to launch the Border Management Authority (BMA), an agency aimed at curbing illegal activities and enhancing border security between the two countries.

However, when asked about the ZEP and the issue of Zimbabwean migration to South Africa, Mnangagwa chose to shift the conversation. He reminisced about his recent trip to the United States with Ramaphosa for the UN General Assembly and emphasized the importance of building strong relationships between the people of both countries.

The Zanu-PF-led government has been criticized for the economic challenges that have driven many Zimbabweans to seek better opportunities abroad. South Africa hosts the largest Zimbabwean diaspora, with a significant number of undocumented migrants.

As of September 2022, South Africa was home to an estimated 700,000 Zimbabweans, with about 178,000 holding ZEPs, allowing them to work legally in South Africa until December 31.

Source - zimlive

