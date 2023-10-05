Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

News / National

by Staff reporter

A self-proclaimed prophet has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman who is a member of his church.The victim reported Madzibaba Prophet Abraham to the police at Mzilikazi on October 4.According to police statements, the incident occurred last year when the woman sought healing for a menstrual problem."In March 2022, at approximately 10:00 in the morning, the complainant attended a church service held in an open space in Nkulumane 12, presided over by the accused person. Following the church service at around 2:00 in the afternoon, the complainant informed Madzibaba Prophet Abraham that she was experiencing menstrual problems and required cleansing. The accused person then requested the complainant to accompany him to an undisclosed location in Nkulumane 12 to collect a concoction for her purification."Upon their arrival, they entered a room, and the accused person locked the door. He propositioned the complainant, but her advances were declined. Subsequently, he forcefully grabbed her hands, pushed her onto the bed, and sexually assaulted her without protection."After the incident, he compelled the complainant to bathe. He then threatened her, warning her against disclosing the incident to anyone, and ordered her to leave."The matter came to light in October 2022 when the complainant's mother, residing in Namibia, discovered that her daughter was pregnant. She questioned her about the pregnancy, and the complainant revealed the sexual assault. Her mother advised her to report the incident upon her return to Zimbabwe."On October 4, 2023, the complainant reported the incident at ZRP Mzilikazi and was referred to Mpilo Hospital for a medical examination," reads the statement.