Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A self-proclaimed prophet has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman who is a member of his church.

The victim reported Madzibaba Prophet Abraham to the police at Mzilikazi on October 4.

According to police statements, the incident occurred last year when the woman sought healing for a menstrual problem.

"In March 2022, at approximately 10:00 in the morning, the complainant attended a church service held in an open space in Nkulumane 12, presided over by the accused person. Following the church service at around 2:00 in the afternoon, the complainant informed Madzibaba Prophet Abraham that she was experiencing menstrual problems and required cleansing. The accused person then requested the complainant to accompany him to an undisclosed location in Nkulumane 12 to collect a concoction for her purification.

"Upon their arrival, they entered a room, and the accused person locked the door. He propositioned the complainant, but her advances were declined. Subsequently, he forcefully grabbed her hands, pushed her onto the bed, and sexually assaulted her without protection.

"After the incident, he compelled the complainant to bathe. He then threatened her, warning her against disclosing the incident to anyone, and ordered her to leave.

"The matter came to light in October 2022 when the complainant's mother, residing in Namibia, discovered that her daughter was pregnant. She questioned her about the pregnancy, and the complainant revealed the sexual assault. Her mother advised her to report the incident upon her return to Zimbabwe.

"On October 4, 2023, the complainant reported the incident at ZRP Mzilikazi and was referred to Mpilo Hospital for a medical examination," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 610 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

16 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

16 hrs ago | 2905 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

16 hrs ago | 945 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

16 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

16 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Truck crushes owner

16 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 379 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

16 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

17 hrs ago | 483 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

17 hrs ago | 1324 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1467 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 836 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 606 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 531 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 863 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 169 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

05 Oct 2023 at 15:07hrs | 285 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

05 Oct 2023 at 13:49hrs | 2376 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

05 Oct 2023 at 11:10hrs | 438 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

05 Oct 2023 at 07:02hrs | 3272 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1438 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1978 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 643 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

05 Oct 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2785 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1636 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days