Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Citizen Coalition for Change candidate for Hunyani constituency Terrence Kumbula has dumped the opposition outfit to re-join the ruling Zanu-PF party citing inconsistency within its rank and file.

Kumbula contested as a CCC National Assembly candidate in the August 23 harmonised elections He announced his defection in Harare today. He said CCC is an MDC outfit with the only difference being in suffixes.

He was trounced by Zanu-PF candidate Tongai Mnangagwa before deciding to re-join the ruling party. "I have come back home after realising that Zanu-PF was the only party committed to uplifting the lives of the ordinary majority. "The CCC and MDCs are all the same with nothing to offer to the people of Zimbabwe," said Kumbula


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

23 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

06 Oct 2023 at 21:11hrs | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

06 Oct 2023 at 21:10hrs | 955 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

06 Oct 2023 at 21:09hrs | 1173 Views

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

06 Oct 2023 at 21:07hrs | 621 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

06 Oct 2023 at 15:04hrs | 1080 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

06 Oct 2023 at 13:56hrs | 799 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

06 Oct 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1589 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

06 Oct 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3895 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3307 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1070 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

06 Oct 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1910 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

06 Oct 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1901 Views

Truck crushes owner

06 Oct 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1827 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 402 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 270 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

06 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

06 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 874 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 453 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 656 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 581 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

06 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 625 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 212 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

06 Oct 2023 at 06:34hrs | 333 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

06 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 342 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

06 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 198 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 563 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

06 Oct 2023 at 05:57hrs | 1498 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1522 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 915 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 639 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 556 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 867 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 957 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days