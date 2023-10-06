CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Citizen Coalition for Change candidate for Hunyani constituency Terrence Kumbula has dumped the opposition outfit to re-join the ruling Zanu-PF party citing inconsistency within its rank and file.Kumbula contested as a CCC National Assembly candidate in the August 23 harmonised elections He announced his defection in Harare today. He said CCC is an MDC outfit with the only difference being in suffixes.He was trounced by Zanu-PF candidate Tongai Mnangagwa before deciding to re-join the ruling party. "I have come back home after realising that Zanu-PF was the only party committed to uplifting the lives of the ordinary majority. "The CCC and MDCs are all the same with nothing to offer to the people of Zimbabwe," said Kumbula