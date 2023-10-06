Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe may start commercial production of lithium batteries for passenger vehicles next year following headway by the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) which has already purified lithium phosphate and manufactured protype cells.

The country has some of the world's largest reserves of hard-rock lithium, a vital mineral in the production of clean energy technologies.

As Education 5.0 continues to bear fruit, students are now being taught to look for solutions inwardly with several innovations being witnessed under the Second Republic.

While President Mnangagwa was capping 639 students at HIT's 14th graduation ceremony yesterday, HIT Vice Chancellor Dr Quinton Kanhukamwe said the university had made significant progress in lithium battery production.

Among the 639 capped, 38,8 percent were females, while 48 students attained first class degree passes.

Dr Kanhukamwe said the university developed lithium carbonate from 2020 to 2022 however, there was a need to further beneficiate the battery-grade lithium carbonate to produce lithium phosphate which has improved chemical characteristics for battery production.

The Vice Chancellor said his team had managed to produce the required enhanced battery-grade lithium phosphate.

"As a result, your university has been successful in developing a lithium phosphate 3.2V, 60Ah battery cell, when coupled in either parallel for more voltage or series for enhanced current, the cells will produce sufficient power to drive passenger vehicles.

"Our vision is to start commercial production of lithium batteries for vehicles in 2024," he said.

Dr Kanhukamwe said the university was churning 639 engineering and technology graduates with a deep sense of mission accomplishment and equipped with the most refined technopreneurial skills and gutsy dare devil-mentality.

"They are the embodiment of Heritage-based Education 5.0, as they are armed with the requisite skills and stamina to set up hi-tech enterprises. Your Excellency and Chancellor, as to the University's outlook for the future, we expect to accelerate and consolidate the execution of the HIT mandate.

"We will continue to provide a superlative education and continue to be trailblazers in key research areas of our mandate. We will reinforce the development of a research enterprise that is pushing outward the boundaries of knowledge so that we educate talented students at the leading edge of their fields who can meaningfully contribute to the rapid industrialisation and modernisation of this country"

Apart from the lithium battery breakthrough, said Dr Kanhukamwe, several innovations are being witnessed across all sectors of the economy including agriculture which is the backbone of the nation.

"HIT is working with Kosygin Russian State University and local sister universities to develop mechanisms for improving cotton output. Currently, our national output is at a mere 700kg per hectare as compared to Russia's and India's 900kg to 1 100kg per hectare.

"Through our Biotechnology Department, we are currently seized with cotton seed development and improvement. The envisaged outcomes will be an increase in income for the farmers and subsequently forex from exports," he said.

Dr Kanhukwamwe said other gains to be realised are drops in cooking oil prices, clothes, and animal feed.

The vice chancellor said while new developments are coming on board, the university is also enjoying the fruits of already established innovations.

"The university continues to design and manufacture oil and dry power distribution transformers at our plant in Chitungwiza.

"The transformers are being sold commercially," he said.

The university, he added, has also launched three spin-off companies at a time the existing start-up and spin-off are now employing 179 people in their entities.

Among them InstiBio, a spin-off from the department of Biotechnology that brings industrial biotechnology, medical biotechnology and advanced mushroom technologies to the nation to improve food security through agriculture and horticultural solutions, as well as the health sector through medications.

The other company is InstiRad, a spin-off from the department of Radiography, specialising in bringing up accessible and affordable radiography services to disadvantaged and under-resourced communities in Zimbabwe.

HIT is also currently working with Norton Town Council and Norton Hospital in availing various ultrasound services, therefore working towards uplifting and boosting health service provision.

Dr Kanhukamwe said the third company is InstiQuip, a spin-off of their school of Engineering and Technology section, which provides machine design expertise, mould design and technology expertise and CAD & CIM technologies for the reverse engineering of advanced machine technologies.

He said this is increasing the viability of import substitution and the development of equipment suited and maintainable for Zimbabwean circumstances.

Dr Kanhukamwe said HIT's research collaborations have increased significantly through partnership with Chinese, Russian, American, Indonesian and Belarussian universities to improve the quality of research and innovation outputs.

"Your university is part of the Russia-Africa University network where we have secured over six partnerships and we are currently carrying out close to fifteen research activities in the fields of machine design, mechatronics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

"We have also established a training collaboration with Rwanda's Ministry of Health where we have enrolled students in the School of Allied Health Sciences Radiography and Ultrasound degree programmes," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

23 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

24 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

24 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

06 Oct 2023 at 21:09hrs | 1169 Views

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

06 Oct 2023 at 21:07hrs | 619 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

06 Oct 2023 at 15:04hrs | 1079 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

06 Oct 2023 at 13:56hrs | 798 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

06 Oct 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1586 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

06 Oct 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3887 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3306 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1070 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

06 Oct 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1910 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

06 Oct 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1897 Views

Truck crushes owner

06 Oct 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 402 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 270 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

06 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

06 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 873 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 453 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 656 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 580 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

06 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 623 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 212 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

06 Oct 2023 at 06:34hrs | 332 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

06 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 342 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

06 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 198 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 561 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

06 Oct 2023 at 05:57hrs | 1497 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1522 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 915 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 639 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 555 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 865 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 955 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days