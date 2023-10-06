Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor, Ian Makone, has pledged to put an end to the political disputes that led to the closure and disruption of business at the city's largest market, Mupedzanhamo.Mupedzanhamo was shut down last year due to conflicts between Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths, who were vying for control of vending spaces in the market. The area had become a political battleground with both parties demanding money from vendors to conduct their businesses.Makone, who succeeded Jacob Mafume, has vowed to resolve the political tensions at Mupedzanhamo."We need to bring stakeholders together. We will work in the best interests of the people. That is what I will do, we will do whatever needs to be done for the people's benefit. I know there are vested interest groups, and we will work to bring them together and find a solution," Makone stated in an interview.Mupedzanhamo has remained unused and has even been converted into a parking lot.Meanwhile, Harare is grappling with a cholera outbreak, and the City Council is struggling to provide residents with clean water. Makone has assured the capital's residents that efforts are being made to secure the necessary water treatment chemicals that have run out."Yes, we are facing challenges in the water sector at the moment. We are doing everything possible to ensure that we have the required water treatment chemicals in stock. We appreciate the positive responses we have received from those involved in the water sector," Makone explained.