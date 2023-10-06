Latest News Editor's Choice


ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Beaullar Chirume, the Permanent Secretary for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), is set to face inquiries from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Office after disregarding a directive that prohibits officials in her position from accompanying Ministers on overseas trips.

Chirume traveled to Saudi Arabia alongside the newly appointed ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera for the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Extraordinary Congress held in Riyadh from October 1 to 5, despite Mnangagwa's orders to the contrary.

It has been reported that Chirume has not yet returned, whereas Mavetera has already reported back.

Sources have indicated that Mnangagwa explicitly stated that no Permanent Secretary would be allowed to travel with their respective Minister because it disrupts the functioning of Ministries.

"No Minister and Permanent Secretary can both be out of the country at the same time, as this has negative implications on service delivery and general Government business," Mnangagwa stated during a Cabinet meeting.

"Travel outside the country will be strictly limited to those programs which are of strategic importance and contribute to our country's national priorities."

Mnangagwa's decision to prevent Ministers from traveling abroad with their Permanent Secretaries is believed to be part of his efforts to reduce government expenditure. Over the years, Zimbabwe has been known for its large entourages on foreign trips.

Source - NewZimbabwe

