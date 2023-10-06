Freddy Gwala returns

News / National

by Staff reporter

After performing at the Ultra Beer Festival barely a week ago, held at Queens Sports Club, South African Afro-pop musician Freddie "Amadamara" Gwala will make a return once more to Bulawayo.The much anticipated gig will also see Amadamara launching his new album titled Parole.From his base in Soweto, South Africa Gwala confirmed the gig."On October 7, I will be at Mitre Bar where I will be performing then on Sunday (8 October) I will be at Barbourfields Stadium where Highlanders will be playing."I was here last week and I can say I am always happy to be in Zimbabwe because this is my home. Let's come and enjoy together as we make a major throwback with my music and also get a chance to sample my new album," said Gwala.One of the organisers of the gig Ngadala Mpofu said everything was in place."We are ready to host Freddy Gwala in our first show as The Mitre. He has been confirmed to be part of the gig and he will arrive today (6 October) in Bulawayo ahead of the show tomorrow."It's been a long time since Amadamara held gigs in Bulawayo that is why we decided to invite him to launch his album with us."There will be tight security at the venue and we assure fans that cars will be safe at the venue as we have hired maximum security to protect their valuables," said Mpofu.Gwala will be supported by Prosper and the Smart Birds.Austria based muso Vusa Mkhaya who has a new song with Gwala titled Highlanders (Amahlolanyama), was supposed to be another supporting act.However, by the time of going to print, the organisers were not sure if Mkhaya would be part of the gig.