Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa- based Zimbabwean musician Sgodo, real name Alson Mandla Thebe, is demanding a refund of his lobola money from his in-laws after his wife dumped him for a man of God.

A heartbroken Sgodo is demanding a full refund of every cent that he paid for his wife, Buhle Ncube, after she left him just a year into their marriage.

Sgodo claims that Ncube took their child, who is now living with her mother, and she is refusing to give him access to the child.
The couple, who had a child together, seemed to have a promising future but soon after their child turned one-year-old, Ncube decided to leave

Sgodo and take their child with her to live with her mother.

Since then, Sgodo has been fighting to have access to his child without success.

Sgodo believes that his in-laws were attempting to take advantage of him saying when he paid lobola it was not for the upkeep of the child.

Sgodo is, however, arguing that the lobola he paid for Ncube should have covered their child as well, and he should not be required to pay money towards the upkeep of the child.

Feeling frustrated and deceived, Sgodo is now demanding a full refund of the lobola he paid for Ncube.

"My in-laws were trying to drain me financially and leave me penniless. My child should be allowed to live with my mother, who is still alive, but Ncube's parents are against the idea," said Sgodo.

Adding salt to injury, Ncube has been allegedly trying to make Sgodo jealous by sending him romantic messages and pictures while she would be with other men.

It is rumoured that Ncube left Sgodo for a known pastor who resides in South Africa.

When B-Metro spoke to Ncube she said she left Sgodo because he was abusing her.

"It is indeed true that I was in a relationship with Sgodo, it was all lovely that he went to pay lobola at my parent's homestead and I went to live with him.

"Trouble started three months after moving in with him that he started having extra marital affairs with several women. When I confronted him about it he said it was his child's mother and there was no way that he was going to lose communication with them so I left, taking my child with me and went to leave her at my parents' house in Zimbabwe and returned to South Africa to work so I will be able to fend for her.

"After I had left the child, Sgodo started calling and insulting me saying he wants his child back or I will bring back the money he used on lobola. So I don't know if that is how things are done since I gave him a child and I cannot continue staying in an abusive relationship with someone who doesn't know what he wants," said Ncube.

She said she had since moved on and Sgodo should also do the same.

"He is saying he wants to have me back but that will never happen. I'm too young to be abused. Sgodo is disrespectful and does not have respect for my parents.

"If he wants to see his child, he is free to do that but if he wants to take her and live with her then yes he will have to lobola her first. Right now the child is below 18 and I have every right to do whatever I want with her.

"When I was with him, it was like I was going to die of stress, he did not even know the size of my pants, now I am in a happy relationship, and I have found someone who knows how a woman is supposed to be treated. He even satisfies me in bed.

"Tell Sgodo I am very much fine and have found someone who knows and fears God, not a singer like him," she bragged.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Freddy Gwala returns

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

23 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

24 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

24 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

06 Oct 2023 at 21:09hrs | 1169 Views

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

06 Oct 2023 at 21:07hrs | 619 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

06 Oct 2023 at 15:04hrs | 1079 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

06 Oct 2023 at 13:56hrs | 798 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

06 Oct 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1586 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

06 Oct 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3887 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3306 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1070 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

06 Oct 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1910 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

06 Oct 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1897 Views

Truck crushes owner

06 Oct 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 402 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 270 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

06 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

06 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 873 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 453 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 656 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 580 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

06 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 623 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 212 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

06 Oct 2023 at 06:34hrs | 332 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

06 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 342 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

06 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 198 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 561 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

06 Oct 2023 at 05:57hrs | 1497 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1522 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 915 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 639 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 555 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 865 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 955 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days