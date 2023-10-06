Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH Africa- based Zimbabwean musician Sgodo, real name Alson Mandla Thebe, is demanding a refund of his lobola money from his in-laws after his wife dumped him for a man of God.A heartbroken Sgodo is demanding a full refund of every cent that he paid for his wife, Buhle Ncube, after she left him just a year into their marriage.Sgodo claims that Ncube took their child, who is now living with her mother, and she is refusing to give him access to the child.The couple, who had a child together, seemed to have a promising future but soon after their child turned one-year-old, Ncube decided to leaveSgodo and take their child with her to live with her mother.Since then, Sgodo has been fighting to have access to his child without success.Sgodo believes that his in-laws were attempting to take advantage of him saying when he paid lobola it was not for the upkeep of the child.Sgodo is, however, arguing that the lobola he paid for Ncube should have covered their child as well, and he should not be required to pay money towards the upkeep of the child.Feeling frustrated and deceived, Sgodo is now demanding a full refund of the lobola he paid for Ncube."My in-laws were trying to drain me financially and leave me penniless. My child should be allowed to live with my mother, who is still alive, but Ncube's parents are against the idea," said Sgodo.Adding salt to injury, Ncube has been allegedly trying to make Sgodo jealous by sending him romantic messages and pictures while she would be with other men.It is rumoured that Ncube left Sgodo for a known pastor who resides in South Africa.When B-Metro spoke to Ncube she said she left Sgodo because he was abusing her."It is indeed true that I was in a relationship with Sgodo, it was all lovely that he went to pay lobola at my parent's homestead and I went to live with him."Trouble started three months after moving in with him that he started having extra marital affairs with several women. When I confronted him about it he said it was his child's mother and there was no way that he was going to lose communication with them so I left, taking my child with me and went to leave her at my parents' house in Zimbabwe and returned to South Africa to work so I will be able to fend for her."After I had left the child, Sgodo started calling and insulting me saying he wants his child back or I will bring back the money he used on lobola. So I don't know if that is how things are done since I gave him a child and I cannot continue staying in an abusive relationship with someone who doesn't know what he wants," said Ncube.She said she had since moved on and Sgodo should also do the same."He is saying he wants to have me back but that will never happen. I'm too young to be abused. Sgodo is disrespectful and does not have respect for my parents."If he wants to see his child, he is free to do that but if he wants to take her and live with her then yes he will have to lobola her first. Right now the child is below 18 and I have every right to do whatever I want with her."When I was with him, it was like I was going to die of stress, he did not even know the size of my pants, now I am in a happy relationship, and I have found someone who knows how a woman is supposed to be treated. He even satisfies me in bed."Tell Sgodo I am very much fine and have found someone who knows and fears God, not a singer like him," she bragged.