Fugitive killer to be extradited to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Peter Dube, a suspected fugitive killer, has been apprehended in Mozambique after evading capture for two years, and he will soon be extradited to Zimbabwe.It has come to light that Dube, who was recently convicted in Ireland for violating immigration laws and subsequently deported to Mozambique after falsely claiming Mozambican citizenship, had adopted yet another alias: Armando Quenete Muchanga.Dube is believed to have fraudulently obtained a passport using the name Armando Quenete Muchanga, claiming a birthdate of June 21, 1985.He is wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with two fatal shootings and an attempted murder case that occurred in Gweru on April 23, 2021.Currently, Dube is in the custody of Mozambican authorities pending an investigation into how he acquired the passport and assumed a new identity.Zimbabwe Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, has confirmed these developments, stating, "He was using a passport with the name Armando Quenete Muchanga with a date of birth as June 21, 1985. He is currently in custody pending further investigations. He will also undergo due court processes that will allow his extradition back into the country."The Southern African Development Community has a protocol for the extradition of suspects among its member states. According to Article 2 of the protocol titled "Obligation to Extradite," each state party agrees to extradite to the other any person within its jurisdiction who is wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence in the requesting state for an extraditable offense, in accordance with the provisions of this protocol and their respective domestic laws.Last week, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed that the Zimbabwe Republic Police, through Interpol, were actively working to secure Dube's extradition from Mozambique.On April 23, 2021, Dube, a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover, Shelton Chinhango, also a car dealer, who were seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru's central business district, where she resided. He allegedly shot Shelton at close range, resulting in his death, and also shot Gamuchirai Mudungwe, Nyasha's best friend, fatally in the chest. Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo were also shot and later hospitalized.Following the shootings, Dube reportedly fled to South Africa and then relocated to Eswatini, where he assumed the identity of Xolile Mtsali. From Eswatini, he traveled to Ireland, where he sought asylum. He was arrested in Ireland on June 14 of the same year after a report in The Sunday Mail exposed how he and his family had changed identities before seeking asylum.During his court appearance in Ireland, Dube claimed to be Mozambican and presented his passport as proof of his nationality, benefiting from delays in Zimbabwe authorities confirming his Zimbabwean citizenship. Consequently, he was deported to Mozambique, and the Zimbabwean warrant of arrest request was overtaken by events. Dube then claimed to be Mozambican, exploiting bureaucratic delays in document processing.After leaving Zimbabwe in 2021, Dube is believed to have joined a syndicate involved in producing counterfeit identity documents in South Africa and Eswatini.