Kadenge 'controversially' lands ZIFA CEO post

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nyasha Kadenge is poised to be officially introduced as the new CEO of ZIFA (Zimbabwe Football Association) tomorrow, following her surprise selection for the position by the Normalisation Committee after interviews.Kadenge's appointment comes as the latest development in the open secret of domestic football and marks a departure from her previous role as the CEO of Ngezi Platinum Stars.Initially, Kadenge was not included in the shortlist of candidates drafted by the Normalisation Committee last week. However, she later received approval, sparking some controversy as she was chosen ahead of other candidates, including Violet Njubane from Sheasham, Liberty Maidza, Owen Mugwagwa, Yvonne Manwa, and Luckson Muradzikwa.Njubane, who had initially been considered the frontrunner, was reportedly supported by Solomon Mudege, FIFA's head of development programs for Africa. It is believed that Njubane may now be assigned the responsibility of managing women's football at ZIFA, a position that has been vacant since the removal of Theresa Maguraushe during the tumultuous tenure of the Felton Kamambo board.Although Lincoln Mutasa, the chairperson of the Normalisation Committee, refrained from disclosing the CEO's identity during a ZTN Prime program called "The Couch," he indirectly hinted at Kadenge being the individual who will assist the committee in addressing some of the administrative challenges faced by the ZIFA secretariat.Sources close to ZIFA have confirmed Kadenge's appointment to The Sunday Mail Sport.Kadenge left her role at Ngezi in May of the previous year and briefly worked as an administrator at the Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate in Dodoma before returning to Zimbabwe.During the second round of interviews, candidates were asked to present their plans for revamping ZIFA. There were reportedly preferences among influential members of the Normalisation Committee for certain candidates, including Sikumbuzo Ndebele's support for Luckson Muradzikwa and Cynthia Malaba's preference for Nyasha Kadenge. Ultimately, it was agreed that the candidate should be a woman, leading to Nyasha's appointment as CEO, with Violet Njubane expected to take on the role of women's football administrator.However, Kadenge's appointment has raised some concerns due to her controversial departure from Ngezi.Kadenge's tenure as ZIFA CEO is set to conclude on June 30, 2024, aligning with the expected end of the Normalisation Committee's mandate.Lincoln Mutasa defended the committee against accusations of being influenced by Solomon Mudege, asserting that Mudege is FIFA's representative, and the committee maintains communication with him for guidance and updates."The bottom line is Solomon is a representative of FIFA, and we were engaged by FIFA as a Normalisation Committee, so we do communicate with him," Mutasa explained. "We update him on what is happening; he gives us advice... But people want to twist things to suit their own narrative."