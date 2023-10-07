ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) is in mourning following the tragic passing of its provincial chairperson for Mashonaland Central, Panashe Chatambudza. Chatambudza, who also served as the district chairperson for Chipindura in the Zanu-PF party, lost his life this morning in a fatal accident that occurred in Madziva.The incident occurred when the car Chatambudza was driving collided with the trailer of a haulage truck, resulting in his immediate demise. Two other passengers who were with him sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at Bindura Hospital.Pijiwest Nhamburo, the national president of ZICOSU, has officially confirmed the unfortunate news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. Nhamburo stated, "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden loss of our colleague in this tragic accident that occurred earlier today. He was returning from attending a funeral to support one of our party comrades who had lost a family member when this dreadful accident took place, claiming his life on the spot."Brian Jonga, a provincial member of Zanu-PF, expressed shock and sorrow at Chatambudza's untimely passing, emphasizing his significant contributions as a diligent youth leader and his commendable progress in his academic pursuits. Jonga also highlighted Chatambudza's pivotal role within the youth league and his close collaboration with party leaders across various sectors.